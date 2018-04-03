News
21 year old Princeton man facing multiple charges after stabbing
A 21-year-old Princeton man who stabbed an East Brunswick Township man twice in the back and punched an East Brunswick Township woman in the...
Opinion
The State We’re In 10/11: Massive bird losses should be ‘a rallying call to action’
By Michele S. Byers Bird watchers all over New Jersey have been feeling something amiss. "I see...
Solutions 10/11: Preserving a neighborhood environment
By Huck Fairman This column has mostly reported on environmental challenges and responses, local, regional and...
Letter to the Editor: Princeton Permit Parking Task Force collecting feedback
To the Editor: The Princeton task force on permit parking will be holding an open forum...
Letter to the Editor: Frank DelCore for Township Committee in Hillsborough
To the Editor, Frank DelCore has been a member of the Hillsborough Township Committee for over...
Letter to the Editor: Please re-elect Jean Trujillo for Hillsborough School Board
To the Editor: I am a member of the Hillsborough Township School Board. Opinions expressed here...
Letter to the Editor: Susan Kanter has a track record of improving our schools
To the Editor, We are writing to encourage Princeton residents to vote for Susan Kanter as...
Letter to the Editor: Hillsborough Twp. election
To the editor, I am asking my friends and family to join me in supporting the...
Resident endorses Musich, Nelson in Manalapan
I want to endorse the re-election of Manalapan Township Committeewoman Mary Ann Musich and the...
Writer endorses Hornik, Marder, Scalea
President John F. Kennedy said that “things do not happen. Things are made to happen.” As...
Edison police put out call for auxiliary officers
The Edison Police Department is seeking new recruits to serve as auxiliary police officers. Applications for the unpaid volunteer posts must be submitted by...
Old Bridge High School ‘Orange Out’ charity tailgate honors student killed in car crash
Old Bridge High School held an "Orange Out" charity tailgate before the football game against John P. Stevens High School on Sept. 27. The money...
Sailor from Matawan assists with underway replenishment of missile cruiser in Atlantic Ocean
PHOTO COURTESY OF U.S. NAVY MASS COMMUNICATION SPECIALIST 3RD CLASS GIAN PRABHUDAS Ens. Vincent Santiago of Matawan keeps track of course and speed on the...
In the Service: Brandon Materowski
U.S. Air Force Airman Brandon Materowski graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program...