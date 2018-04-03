News

Sports

Photo Galleries

Time Off

Opinion

The State We’re In 10/11: Massive bird losses should be ‘a rallying call to action’

Submitted Content -
By Michele S. Byers Bird watchers all over New Jersey have been feeling something amiss. "I see...

Solutions 10/11: Preserving a neighborhood environment

Submitted Content -
By Huck Fairman This column has mostly reported on environmental challenges and responses, local, regional and...

Letter to the Editor: Princeton Permit Parking Task Force collecting feedback

Reader Submitted -
To the Editor: The Princeton task force on permit parking will be holding an open forum...

Letter to the Editor: Frank DelCore for Township Committee in Hillsborough

Reader Submitted -
To the Editor, Frank DelCore has been a member of the Hillsborough Township Committee for over...

Letter to the Editor: Please re-elect Jean Trujillo for Hillsborough School Board

Reader Submitted -
To the Editor: I am a member of the Hillsborough Township School Board. Opinions expressed here...

Letter to the Editor: Susan Kanter has a track record of improving our schools

Reader Submitted -
To the Editor, We are writing to encourage Princeton residents to vote for Susan Kanter as...

Letter to the Editor: Hillsborough Twp. election

Reader Submitted -
To the editor, I am asking my friends and family to join me in supporting the...

Resident endorses Musich, Nelson in Manalapan

Reader Submitted -
I want to endorse the re-election of Manalapan Township Committeewoman Mary Ann Musich and the...

Writer endorses Hornik, Marder, Scalea

Reader Submitted -
President John F. Kennedy said that “things do not happen. Things are made to happen.” As...

Announcements

Edison police put out call for auxiliary officers

KATHY CHANG, Staff Writer -
The Edison Police Department is seeking new recruits to serve as auxiliary police officers. Applications for the unpaid volunteer posts must be submitted by...
PHOTO COURTESY OF LORI LUICCI

Old Bridge High School ‘Orange Out’ charity tailgate honors student killed in car crash

Submitted Content -
Old Bridge High School held an "Orange Out" charity tailgate before the football game against John P. Stevens High School on Sept. 27. The money...
PHOTO COURTESY OF U.S. NAVY MASS COMMUNICATION SPECIALIST 3RD CLASS GIAN PRABHUDAS

Sailor from Matawan assists with underway replenishment of missile cruiser in Atlantic Ocean

Submitted Content -
PHOTO COURTESY OF U.S. NAVY MASS COMMUNICATION SPECIALIST 3RD CLASS GIAN PRABHUDAS Ens. Vincent Santiago of Matawan keeps track of course and speed on the...
PHOTOS BY JENNIFER AMATO/STAFF

In the Service: Brandon Materowski

Submitted Content -
U.S. Air Force Airman Brandon Materowski graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program...

Obituaries

3,038FansLike
3,726FollowersFollow

Featured Events

Scholarship Fundraiser for Metuchen High Scool


Sat, Oct 19 11:00 am - 10:00 pm

Free Event! Doggie Halloween Costume Contest - Cash Prizes!


Sat, Oct 19 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm

Trenton Punk Rock Flea Market: Halloween Edition!


Sun, Oct 20 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Bradford Seminar Series: “Net-Zero Emissions Energy Systems”


Mon, Oct 21 12:15 pm - 1:15 pm

Haunted River Walk


Thu, Oct 24 - Sat, Oct 26 7:00 pm - 9:15 pm


ALL EVENTS or Submit Event

© 2019 – centraljersey.com