Common calendar, Packet papers, May 24

Burlington, Mercer, Middlesex, and Somerset counties

New Jersey Blood Services (NJBS), a division of New York Blood Center, which provides blood for local patients, is looking for a few good volunteers.

The blood drive volunteer is an integral member of our team whose tasks include assisting donors with registration and/or at the refreshment area. No medical background necessary. Volunteers should be outgoing to provide friendly customer service, be able to perform tasks as needed and must provide proof of COVID Vaccination prior to volunteering. Must have transportation. All training is provided including additional precautions for the safety of our team and blood donors. For additional information call or text Sharon Zetts, manager of NJBS Volunteer Services at 732-850-8906 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday.

Don’t wait until there’s a crisis to give – donors of all blood types, especially type O blood donors and those giving platelets – are needed now to keep the blood supply strong enough to support critical patient care all season long. Book a time to give by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS.

American Red Cross Llura Gund Blood Donation Center – Central New Jersey

707 Alexander Road, Suite 101, Princeton

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday: 12:30-7:15 p.m.

Thursday: 10:45 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The American Red Cross blood supply has fallen to critically low levels, and we now face an emergency blood shortage. In recent weeks, we’ve had to limit our distributions of some of the most transfused blood types to hospitals. We need donors now, and in the weeks ahead, to help rebuild the blood supply.

Princeton

May 25 – 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Durga Mandir, 4240 Route 27

May 29 – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. – MarketFair Mall, 3535 US Route 1 South.

Florence

May 24 – noon to 5 p.m. – Florence Township Fire Department No. 1, 401 Fire House Lane.

Pennington

May 31 – 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Capital Health Medical Center-Hopewell, One Capital Way.

June 8 – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. – St. James Church, 17 Eglantine Avenue.

Lawrence Township

June 5 – 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. – Church of Saint Ann, 1253 Lawrenceville Road.

Skillman

June 8 – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. – St. Charles Borromeo Church, 47 Skillman Road.

Hillsborough

June 9 – 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Hillsborough Reformed Church, 1 Amwell Road.

Nutrition

The Mercer County Nutrition Program for Older Adults has in-person lunches at nine of its locations.

The Nutrition Program for Older Adults provides a daily nutritionally balanced meal Monday through Friday, except for county and/or municipal holidays.

All meals meet the required one-third of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) daily referenced intake of nutrients for an individual 60 years or older.

Meals are available to Mercer County residents age 60 or older and their spouses (regardless of age), any county resident with a disability whose primary caregiver is a program participant, anyone volunteering in the program, and the personal care aides of program participants when they accompany a participant to the site where the meals are provided.

In-person services will be hosted at: Jennye Stubblefield Senior Center and Sam Naples Community Center in Trenton, Lawrence Township Senior Center, Princeton Café for Older Adults, John O. Wilson Neighborhood Service Center in Hamilton, Hamilton Senior Center, Hopewell Valley Senior Center, Hollowbrook Community Center in Ewing, and Robbinsville Senior Center.

Most meal services begin at 11:30 a.m., although times may vary by location, so call 609-989-6650 or inquire at a local site.

No payment is required for a meal; however, there is a suggested donation of $1 for each meal provided.

Reservations are required; call 609-989-6650 to reserve a spot.

Monthly menus can be found on the Nutrition Program for Older Adults web page.

If transportation is a barrier to participating in the congregate meals, Mercer County TRADE may be able to help; call 609-530-1971 or email trade@mercercounty.org. Some of the sites also may have transportation options for its participants.

There may be home-delivered options.

For more information, call 609-989-6650 or email adrc@mercercounty.org.

Take-Home rapid COVID-19 test kits

Take-home rapid COVID-19 test kits are available at all Mercer County Library System branches. Mercer County residents may request up to three kits at a time. The kits are Lucira brand over-the-counter rapid molecular nasal swab test comparable to a PCR test.

Hiring

Mercer County Correctional Police is hiring. Send resume to mcorrectioncareers@mercercounty.org.

The Mercer County Board of Elections is asking county residents for their help. Election Board Workers – citizens who check in voters during elections and assist in the Election Day process – are still needed for the upcoming June Primary and November General Elections. Mercer County residents who apply and undergo a required training session can make up to $300 during a full day shift. Half day shifts are available and offer $150. Additionally, bilingual residents who speak English, as well as Spanish, Hindi and Mandarin are especially needed. For more information visit https://www.mercercounty.org/boards-commissions/board-of-elections.

New Jersey Immigrant Entrepreneur Awards

The New Jersey Business Immigration Coalition announces that nominations are open for the annual New Jersey Immigrant Entrepreneur Awards. The awards celebrate the important role of immigrants in today’s economy and honor the contributions of immigrant business leaders to their communities.

Award categories include growth, advocacy, innovation, sustainability, and leadership, as well as the 2024 Immigrant Entrepreneur of the Year. There is no fee to enter and nominations close on June 1. If you are an immigrant entrepreneur or know an entrepreneur who excels in his or her field, please fill out a short nomination form – njbusinessimmigration.org.

Save the date for the awards ceremony on Tuesday, June 25 at The Pines in Edison.

Bordentown

Wednesdays

The Bordentown Township Police Department offers Straight to Treatment on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Insurance is not necessary to receive assistance. Neither is residency in Burlington County. No appointment is needed.

For more information visit www.straighttotreatment.com or email treatment@co.burlington.nj.us.

Bordentown Library events

Bordentown Library is located at 18 E. Union St., Bordentown. For more information about the events below call 609-298-0622 or visit https://www.bcls.lib.nj.us/locations/bordentown-library.

May 24 – 1 p.m. – Mahjong Meetup.

May 28 – 10:30 a.m. – Baby and Toddler Time.

May 28 – 7 p.m. – Rogues and Roses.

May 29 – 10 a.m. – ELL: English Language.

May 30 – 11 a.m. – Gentle Yoga.

May 30 – 2 p.m. – Intro to Pronunciator for Language Learning.

May 31 – 5 p.m. – Teen Craft Social.

May 31 – 10:30 a.m. – Stay and Play: Obstacle.

May 31 – 1 p.m. – Mahjong Meetup.

Monday, May 27

Bordentown Township officials will host a Memorial Day Ceremony at 11 a.m., Bordentown Cemetery, 210 Crosswicks Road.

Saturday, June 8

The Bordentown Green Fair will return to the Carslake Community Center, 207 Crosswicks St., from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Enjoy local food vendors, children’s activities, eco-friendly goods, live music, and so much more! Sponsored by the Bordentown City and Bordentown Township Environmental Commissions. This event is rain or shine, and admission is free.

Mayor/Citizen meetings

Mayor Eugene Fuzy and Deputy Mayor Aneka Miller are hosting informal Mayor/Citizen Meetings at 7 p.m. at the Senior Community Center. Next meeting dates are June 21, Sept. 20, Oct. 18 and Nov. 15.

Cranbury

The Cranbury Public Library (CPL) is located at 30 Park Place West. For more information on listed events please call (609) 722-6992.

May 24 – 3:30 p.m. – Pawns Pathways at CPL Chess Club.

May 25-27 – Closed for Memorial Day weekend.

May 28 – 7 p.m. – Evening Book Discussion.

May 29 – 10:30-11:30 a.m. – Gentle Yoga.

May 29 – 11 a.m. – Family Storytime.

May 30 – 3:30 p.m. – Thursday Crafternoon: Coffee Filter Butterflies!

Cranbury Arts Council Gourgaud Gallery

Gourgaud Gallery is located in Town Hall, 23-A North Main St.

The Gourgaud Gallery will host a photography exhibit by the Cranbury digital Camera Club (CdCC) during the month of May.

The show will feature original, framed photographs of various subjects and sizes taken by club members.

The show will be on exhibit through Friday, May 31.

Gallery hours are Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information visit cranburyartscouncil.com and gourgaudgallery.com.

As part of a non-profit Cranbury Arts Council, the Gourgaud Gallery donates 20% of art sales to the Cranbury Arts Council and its programs that support the arts in the community. Cash or a check made out to the artist is accepted as payment.

East Windsor/Hightstown

The Hightstown High School (HHS) Class of 1984 is seeking class members, as well as other HHS attendees that are friends and siblings of the Class of 1984 to join them as they celebrate their 40th reunion. It will take place on Sept. 28th at the Hilton Garden Inn in Hamilton. For more information contact: Debralini@optonline.net, Mindyrobyn@aol.com or connect on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/Classof1984HHS

Hickory Corner Branch Library

Hickory Corner Branch Library is located at 138 Hickory Corner Road, East Windsor.

May 24 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Creation Station.

May 24 – 10:30-11:30 a.m. – Basic Skills Craft for Adults.

May 24 – 2:30-3:30 p.m. – Nonfiction Book Club.

May 25-27 – Closed for Memorial Day weekend.

May 28 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Storytime.

May 28 – 10:30-11:30 a.m. – Scrabble for Adults.

May 28 – 2:30-3:30 p.m. – Adult Craft: Woman and Nature.

May 28 – 4:30-5:30 p.m. (15 min.) – Read to the Therapy Dog.

May 28 – 7-8 p.m. – Mystery Book Club.

May 29 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Discovery Time.

May 29 – 2:30-3:30 p.m. – Current Events Chat.

May 29 – 4:30-5:15 p.m. – Chess Club.

May 29 – 6:30-7 p.m. – Evening Storytime.

May 30 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Baby time.

May 30 – 2-3 p.m. – (Virtual) Big Library Read Discussion: “Wild New World” by Dan Flores.

May 30 – 2:30-3:30 p.m. – Crochet and Knit Corner.

May 30 – 5-5:45 p.m. – Crafternoon: Rain Puddles Collage.

May 31 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Dance Party.

May 31 – 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Creation Station.

May 31 – 2-4 p.m. – “Bound for Glory” (1976).

Hightstown Branch Library

Hightstown Branch Library is located at 115 Franklin, Hightstown.

May 25-27 – Closed for Memorial weekend.

May 28 – 5-8:15 p.m. – Learning English.

May 29 – 10 a.m. – Wiggle, Giggle, Read.

May 29 – 4-5 p.m. – Citizenship Exam Preparation.

May 30 – 10 a.m. – Shape A Story: Play-Doh story time.

May 30 – 2-3 p.m. – (Virtual) Big Library Read Discussion: “Wild New World” by Dan Flores.

May 30 – 5 p.m. – Tween/Teen Public Speaking Class.

Twin Rivers Branch Library

Twin Rivers Branch Library is located at 276 Abbington Drive, East Windsor.

May 25-27 – Closed for Memorial weekend.

May 29 – 2-3:30 p.m. – Resume Review.

May 30 – 2-3 p.m. – (Virtual) Big Library Read Discussion: “Wild New World” by Dan Flores.

Child Passenger Seat Inspections

To promote child passenger safety, Mayor Janice S. Mironov, members of council and the police department will be hosting free Child Passenger Safety Seat Inspections for East Windsor Township residents, underwritten by a New Jersey Highway Traffic Safety Division grant. Participants will have their child car seats inspected to ensure proper installation and will receive educational materials on how to properly and safely restrain children passengers.

The program will be held on several dates at the following locations:

Thursday, June 6

Wednesday, July 10

Tuesday, August 6

Monday, September 16

Dates June 6, July 10 and Sept. 16 – inspections will be held from 3-7 p.m. at the East Windsor Township police/court building, 80 One Mile Road. On Aug. 6, the inspection will be held from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the East Windsor PAL complex, 30 Airport Road, during National Night Out.

Sunday, June 16

Jazz for Prostate Cancer Awareness and Americana Kitchen and Bar team up for their 4th annual Jazz4Dads Father’s Day Dinner from 5:30-8:30 p.m., 359 U.S. 130, East Windsor. The event aims to raise funds to strengthen the organization’s year-round awareness campaign to advocate for men’s wellness by supplying accurate information about prostate cancer while increasing exposure to live Jazz music. For more information visit https://jazz4pca.org.

Hillsborough

Photo submissions

The Administration/Clerk’s Office invites Hillsborough residents to share scenic photos of Hillsborough for the annual township calendar and planner. In the past, the calendar has showcased the township’s gorgeous open space and scenic locations including wildlife, farmland, parks, and rivers. When submitting photos, please don’t include people and pets, and avoid objects that distract including roofs, fences, and car windows. Please save pictures with your name and the location’s name before sending them to Deborah Ng at debng@hillsborough-nj. You will also need to fill out a photo release form that is located on the Hillsborough Township website.

Hillsborough Branch Library

The library is part of the Somerset County Library System at 379 S. Branch Road. For more information on the events visit sclsnj.org.

May 24 – 4:30-5:30 p.m. – Read to a Therapy Dog.

May 25 – 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Saturday Stations.

May 28 – 1-2:30 p.m. – English Conversation Group.

May 28 – 7-7:50 p.m. – Suspense with Susie Book Discussion.

May 29 – 11 a.m. to noon – What’s for Dinner?

May 30 – 6:30-7:30 p.m. – Cardio Dance.

May 31 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Baby Rhythm and Rhyme Time.

Yoga By the Pond

Hillsborough Township Mayors Wellness Campaign presents Yoga By the Pond from 10-11 a.m. June 1, 8, 22 at Ann Van Middlesworth Park, 17 Pleasant View Road. Rain dates are the following day of the canceled event. For more information contact the Hillsborough Township Recreation Department at (908) 369-4832.

Hopewell Valley

Saturdays at Howell Living History Farm

The farm is located at 70 Woodens Lane, Hopewell Township and is a facility of the Mercer County Park Commission. For more information on the events listed call 609-737-3299 or email info@howellfarm.org.

May 25 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Haying and Wagon Rides – Straw Star.

June 1 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Dairying – Flower Press.

June 8 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Old Time Baseball Game – Rag Ball.

June 15 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Pleasant Valley Hayrides and House Tours – Harvest Bouquet.

June 22 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Old-Fashioned Wash Day – Felted Flowers.

June 29 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Ice Cream Party and Wheat Harvest – Wooden Boat Making and Sailing.

Hopewell Branch Library

Hopewell Branch Library is located at 245 Pennington Titusville Road, Pennington.

May 24 – 10 a.m. to noon – Mah Jongg in the Morning.

May 24 – 2 p.m. – Film Screening.

May 25-27 – Closed for Memorial Day weekend.

May 28 – 10-11 a.m. – Cribbage and Coffee.

May 28 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Outdoor Toddler Rock.

May 28 – 2-3 p.m. – Science Book Club.

May 28 – 4-5 p.m. – Crafternoon: Paint a Hydrangea.

May 29 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Babytime.

May 29 – 2-3 p.m. – Workshop: Communication and Dementia.

May 29 – 3-4 p.m. – Teen Art Journaling.

May 29 – 6-6:30 p.m. – Storytime.

May 30 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Outdoor Storytime.

May 30 – 1-2 p.m. – Brick Free Play.

May 30 – 2-3 p.m. – (Virtual) Big Library Read Discussion: “Wild New World” by Dan Flores.

May 30 – 4:30-5:30 p.m. – Lego Club.

May 31- 10 a.m. to noon – Mah Jongg in the Morning.

May 31 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Toddler Rock.

May 31 – 11-11:30 a.m. – Stay and Play.

Pennington Public Library

Pennington Public Library is located at 30 N. Main St. For more information visit www.penningtonlibrary.org.

Friday, May 31

This year will mark the 17th anniversary of Hopewell Tour Des Arts, the much-anticipated annual event that opens the doors of local artists’ studios and pop-up art spaces to the public. On Friday, May 31, a fundraiser to support Tour Des Arts and student art scholarships will be held at the Hopewell Theater in Hopewell Borough. For more information visit https://hvartscouncil.org

Saturday, June 1

As Father’s Day approaches, The Father Center of New Jersey is hosting its annual celebration of extraordinary dads at the Father Family Fun Day on Saturday, June 1, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Taking place at We Make, 109 Route 31 North, Pennington, this event promises a day filled with family-friendly activities, including games, group dancing, a moon bounce, refreshments and, most importantly, inspiration. For more information visit thefathercenter.org.

Sundays at Washington Crossing Park

The Historic Education Committee of the Washington Crossing Park Association (WCPA) will lead tours of the State Park on various Sundays from 1-2:30 p.m.

Tickets are free. As space is limited, all tickets must be reserved at Eventbrite. (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/free-washington-crossing-state-park-historic-walking-tours-tickets-634898156477)

Tours begin at the Washington Crossing Visitor Center Museum with a tour overview and a screening of the film, Ten Crucial Days: The Road to Liberty. Tour guides and state park historians will introduce participants to the Museum’s world-class Swan Historical Foundation Collection of Revolutionary War artifacts. They will also discuss Lloyd Garrison’s painting of Washington’s Crossing, and how it compares to other depictions of the 1776 Crossing.

Next, visitors will walk down Sullivan Drive to the entrance to Continental Lane, where you will engage in a discussion on the reasons why Gen. George Washington chose this spot for his history-changing campaign. From there, participants will walk to the park’s Stone Barn where they will examine a map of the Battle of Trenton and a large diorama of Washington’s Crossing, the March to Trenton, and the Battle of Trenton.

Finally, visitors will walk to the nearby Landing Overlook, where they will discuss the significance of the nearby 1740s Johnson Ferry House, and the importance of ferryboat operations to the Crossing and Landing.

Tours are free but donations to the Washington Crossing Park Association are gratefully accepted. Tours are contingent on the weather. For updates: call the Visitors Center at (609) 737-0623. You may also visit https://www.wcpa-nj.com/historic-tours for more information.

NOTE: There are no park entrance fees until July 1st. After that, a $5 per car (cash only) entry fee applies on weekends until Labor Day.

Contact Information: WCPA, Executive Director Annette Earling, info@washingtoncrossingparkassociation.com.

Lawrence Township

The Lawrence Township Library Branch is located at 2751 Brunswick Pike, Lawrence Township. For more information contact (609) 882-9246.

May 24 – 10-10:30 a.m. – Movers and Shakers.

May 24 – 2-3:30 p.m. – Open Lab.

May 24 – 3-4 p.m. – Drum Circle.

May 25-27 – Closed for Memorial weekend.

May 28 – 10 a.m. – Baby time.

May 28 – 10-11:30 a.m. – Word: Mail Merge.

May 28 – 11-11:30 a.m. – Quiet Storytime.

May 28 – 6:30-7 p.m. – Pokémon Craft Night: Create a Pokémon.

May 29 – 10-10:30 a.m. – Storytime.

May 29 – 6-7:30 p.m. – Excel: Formulas and Functions.

May 29 – 6:30 p.m. – Nature Art with Real Flowers.

May 30 – 10 a.m. – Storytime.

May 30 – 1-5 p.m. – Upcycle Challenge: Vehicles.

May 30 – 2-3 p.m. (Virtual) Big Library Read Discussion: “Wild New World” by Dan Flores.

May 30 – 2-3:30 p.m. – Google Docs.

May 30 – 6:30-7:15 p.m. – Play with Clay.

May 31 – 10-10:30 a.m. – Playdough Playdate.

Anne Demarais Nature Center (ADNC)

The center is located at 481 Drexel Ave.

Every month, on the first Saturday, Lawrence Township Environmental Education Foundation is sponsoring walks through the meadow at the Lawrence Nature Center and through the Drexel Woods to see the wonders of nature, learn about the history of Lawrence Township and enjoy the great outdoors. Check back on the center’s Events page to see what is coming up and to register for a walk.

Montgomery

Montgomery Library is located at 100 Community Dr., Skillman. For more information call (908) 458-8401.

May 28 – 1-2 p.m. – Disabilities Social Hour.

Princeton

Happenings at McCarter Theater

McCarter Theatre Center is located at 91 University Place, Princeton. For more information about events listed or for tickets visit www.mccarter.org.

The Princeton Triangle Club, continuing its tradition of presenting an original musical comedy, will present an encore performance of the newest Triangle Show at the McCarter Theatre Center in Princeton, New Jersey this May at Princeton’s reunions. Created by Princeton University’s most talented undergraduates, Ship Happens: A Cruisical! will play its final performances Friday, May 24, 8pm; and Saturday, May 25th, 7pm.

FOPOS

Friends of Princeton Open Space (FOPOS) has a number of events lined up. For more information visit www.fopos.org.

Happenings at Morven Museum & Garden

Morven Museum & Garden is located at 55 Stockton St. Hours are Wednesday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information contact info@morven.org.

Princeton Public Library

Princeton Public Library is located at 65 Witherspoon St.

May 25 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Kids: Saturday Storytime!

May 25 – 2-3:30 p.m. – Lecture Recitals from the New School for Music Study.

May 25 – 3:30-5 p.m. – Youth: Drop-In Chess sessions.

May 26 – noon to 6 p.m. – Princeton Go League.

May 27 – 7-8:30 p.m. – English Conversation Group.

May 28 – 10:30 a.m. to noon – English Conversation Group.

May 28 – 11 a.m. to noon – Playtime Fun: Music and Movement.

May 28 – 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Tech: Ask the Mac pros.

May 28 – 4-7 p.m. – Mercer County Community ID.

May 28 – 4-5 p.m. – Teen: Teen Crafting – Make Your mark.

May 29 – 10 a.m. to noon – Drop in and Knit.

May 29 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Kids: Storytime!

May 29 – 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Art: Princeton Sketchers.

May 29 – 11:30 a.m. to noon – Kids: Baby Storytime.

May 29 – noon to 1 p.m. – Baby Play Group.

May 29 – 3-5 p.m. – Movie: “Arthur the King.”

May 29 – 4-5:30 p.m. – English Conversation Group.

May 30 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Kids: Storytime!

May 30 – 10:30 a.m. to noon – English Conversation Group.

May 30 – 11:30 a.m. to noon – Kids: Baby Storytime.

May 30 – noon to 1 p.m. – Baby Play Group.

May 31 – 9:45 a.m. to noon – Job Seekers: the Art of Building Influence.

May 31 – 4:30-7:30 p.m. – Princeton Community Pride Picnic at Hinds Plaza.

Lewis Center of the Arts

Lewis Center of the Arts is located at 122 Alexander St., Princeton.

Center for Modern Aging Princeton

Center for Modern Aging Princeton is located at 101 Poor Farm Road, Building B. For more information contact (609) 751-9699 ext. 105. Programs include in-person, hybrid, or virtual.

Princeton University Library

Princeton University Library (PUL) to present “Ulises Carrión: Bookworks and Beyond,” the spring exhibition in the Ellen and Leonard Milberg Gallery at Firestone Library. Curated by Sal Hamerman, Metadata Librarian for Special Collections at PUL, and Javier Rivero Ramos, a recent Ph.D graduate from the Department of Art & Archaeology, who is now assistant curator at Art Bridges Foundation in Arkansas. The exhibition runs through June 13.

Members of the public are welcome to visit the exhibition between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on weekdays and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Guided tours are available to the public.

West Windsor

West Windsor Community Farmer’s Market – third Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Vaugn Lot.

June 15

July 20

August 17

September 21

October 19

Kelsey Theatre at Mercer is located at the Mercer County Community College (MCCC), 1200 Old Trenton Road, West Windsor.

West Windsor Arts

West Windsor Arts Council, located at 952 Alexander Road, West Windsor, is hosting a number of events.

June 1 – 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Run. Walk. Dance. Create! ArtWalk 2024 and Try-Art-Athon features new activities and games focused on family fitness and fun.

For more information, call (609) 716-1931 or visit westwindsorarts.org.

West Windsor Branch Library

West Windsor Branch Library is located at 333 N. Post Road, Princeton Junction.

May 24 – 2-3:30 p.m. – Knitting, Crochet, Et Cetera!

May 25-27 – Closed for Memorial weekend.

May 28 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Toddler Storytime.

May 28 – 11 a.m. to noon – Playdate Pals.

May 28 – 6-7:30 p.m. – Teen Drop-in Game Night.

May 29 – 11-11:30 a.m. – Sensory Storytime.

May 29 – 2-4 p.m. – Wednesday Film Festival – “The Dead Zone.”

May 30 – 10-10:30 a.m. – Little STEAMers I.

May 30 – 11-11:30 a.m. – Little STEAMers II.

May 30 – 2-3 p.m. – (Virtual) Big Library Read Discussion: “Wild New World” by Dan Flores.

May 30 – 5:30-6:30 p.m. – Let’s Play Chess.

May 30 – 6:30-8 p.m. – Paint with Bob Ross “Secluded Bridge.”

May 31 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Sing Along with Sarah.

May 31 – 2-3:30 p.m. – Knitting, Crochet, Et Cetera!

