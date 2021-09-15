Saint Peter’s Healthcare System will hold a Support Services Hiring Event Sept. 23

Saint Peter’s Healthcare System will hold a Support Services Hiring Event from 4:30-7 p.m. Sept. 23 in the parking lot of the hospital, 254 Easton Ave., New Brunswick, at the corner of Easton Avenue and Richardson Street.

Register online, but walk-ins will be welcome.

Meet Saint Peter’s team members, interview with hiring managers and potentially receive offers on the spot.

Positions include environmental services/housekeeping, facilities/engineering, food service, medical/clinical assistants, nursing assistants, patient observers, nursing unit secretaries and clerical positions.

Must wear a mask.

Bring copies of your resume.

To RSVP, visit https://saintpetershcs.applicantpro.com/jobs/1962615.html