Community Bulletin Board: the North and South Brunswick Sentinel (for Oct. 27)

North Brunswick Fire Co. No. 3 will hold a flea market from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 30 at the firehouse, 1470 Cozzens Lane, North Brunswick.

Vendor spaces are $25 for one, $45 for two, or $60 for three.

Vendor setup begins at 8 a.m.

The event will be held rain or shine.

For an application, visit the firehouse and look for the binder on top of the mailbox in front of the building. Inside the application is an envelope for payment; checks and money orders not accepted.

Registration on the day of is an additional $5 per table.

For more information, contact Chelsie Repka at 732-213-5531 or secretary@nbvfd.net

The North Brunswick Public Library is offering a virtual seminar on estate planning for first responders at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 28.

Join attorney Tina M. James for a virtual presentation covering topics such as:

• What happens to your property and your children if you die without a will

• The purposes of your will and what decisions you need to make when creating one

• Who makes your funeral and burial arrangements

• Probate in New Jersey

• Planning for non-probate assets like life insurance, pensions and retirement accounts

• Planning for incapacity and long-term care

• Why some families may need a trust: blended families or children with disabilities

Register at https://tinyurl.com/3ca93v5c

Any questions, email librarian Ryan Miller at rmiller@northbrunswicklibrary.org.

The South Brunswick Library will host a blood drive from 1-7 p.m. Oct. 27 at the library, 110 Kingston Lane, Monmouth Junction section of South Brunswick.

As part of the Thank Fall Sweepstakes, donors will be entered to win a $1,500 Home Depot voucher. Second and third prizes will be awarded. Visit nybc.org/sweepstakes for more information.

Sign up at nybc.org/njdrive using sponsor code 13160.

Or, call or text Genevieve at 732-672-5281 to make an appointment.

The South Brunswick Public Library Foundation is more than halfway to its $500,000 financial goal to cover the cost of repairs and an addition at the public library.

There are a variety of naming opportunities and sponsorship levels available to give support.

View a display of the planned addition and improvements now in the lobby of the library, 110 Kingston Lane, Monmouth Junction section of South Brunswick.

Changes and improvements include interior renovations, such as HVAC repairs and ADA upgrades, plus a 10,400-square-foot wing and enlarged parking area to be built using the municipally-owned lots next door. The wing will include a large meeting room and a 128-seat auditorium with stage.

The authorized cost of the plan is $7,198,704. Funding will come from several sources, including a state grant of $3,586,852, a township bond of $3,011,852, a SBPL Trustee contribution of $250,000 with the balance to be fundraised by the foundation.

Township residents will only pay 42 cents on the dollar.

For details on how to help the campaign, visit www.sbplfoundation.org or contact Library Director Chris Carbone at 732-329-4000, ext. 7287, or ccarbone@sbpl.info.

Construction is expected to begin in 2022 and completed by late 2023.

The South Brunswick Public Library is seeking volunteers to help share their skills, enthusiasm and professional experience with adult English language learners.

The library offers ESL/ELL and English Conversation Group classes on an ongoing basis and needs volunteers to help the program grow.

All volunteers must be 18 years of age or older.

The library will provide resources, curriculum guides and training opportunities.

To apply, visit https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSf1mJCRHm4TW63onm3UvDhWA4UkLijWymbl07qNqxycwoHZMQ/viewform?usp=send_form

For more information, contact Jill D’Amico, head of Information Services, at 732-329-4000, ext. 7638, or jdamico@sbpl.info

New Jersey Youth Soccer (NJYS) announced the Frank Bollaci Memorial Scholarship.

A long-time president of the South Brunswick Soccer Club, Bollaci was also a coach and seasoned referee with the NJ State Referee Committee.

Beginning this fall, the Frank Bollaci Memorial Scholarship will award $1,000 to a deserving college-bound senior.

All applications, along with a short essay and high school transcript, must be received by Dec. 18. The essay should give an explanation of what soccer means to the applicant and how soccer has impacted his/her life. Also describe community service.

Scholarship winners will be notified by NJYS by Jan. 4, 2022. Winners will receive an award and also have the opportunity to be recognized via a press release and online interview promoted by NJYS.

The recipient of the scholarship will also receive recognition of the accomplishment through the NJYS Annual Awards presented by RWJBaranbas Health, which will take place in early 2022.



Applications are being accepted at www.surveymonkey.com/r/GQSLK9L

VonThun’s Country Farm Market has planned its fall season, now through Oct. 31, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays at the farm, 505 Ridge Road, Monmouth Junction section of South Brunswick.

There will be pick-your-own apples and pumpkins, hayrides, a family fun activity area, farm animals, a farm market, pony rides, homemade apple cider and donuts, a corn maze and campfires.

There are different prices for general admission, u-pick and activities. Seniors older than 55 and military personnel receive a discount. Season pass option available. Group rates available.

Some attractions require an extra fee.

Pre-purchase tickets for the South Brunswick location at https://vonthunfarms.com/sb/sbfall-fun/

The Kosher Meals on Wheels program through Jewish Family Services of Middlesex County is in need of substitute drivers to deliver meals, sometimes with limited notice.

Currently, there are openings on Mondays along the Highland Park route and along the Edison/Metuchen route. Areas include Woodbridge, Edison, Metuchen, Highland Park, East Brunswick and Old Bridge.

Call 732-777-1940 for information on how to apply.

NJ Transit will conduct virtual hearings on Oct. 28 regarding the Senior Citizen & Disabled Residents Transportation Assistance Program: at 5 p.m. for the southern region, at 6 p.m. for the central region, and at 7 p.m. for the northern region.

The program funds capital, operating, and/or administrative expenses for locally coordinated paratransit services for senior citizens and people with disabilities. It also funds accessibility improvements to NJ Transit’s fixed route bus and rail system, the provision of technical assistance to the counties, and the administration of the statewide program.

To join the meeting by phone, dial 862-294-4371 and use phone conference ID 625 900 084#.

Written comments for the record may be sent to Public Hearing Comments 2021, NJ Transit, Local Programs 8 Community Transportation, 1 Penn Plaza E., 4th Floor, Newark 07l05-2246; or via email to publichearings@njtransit.com by Oct. 28.

For further information on the hearing, including login information, visit https://northbrunswicknj.gov/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/October-28-2021-Public-Hearing.pdf

Eagle’s Landing Day Camp will hold its annual Pumpkin Palooza open house from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 30 and 31 at the camp site, 74 Davidsons Mill Road, North Brunswick.

Enjoy camp tours, snacks, carnival games, pumpkin picking, pumpkin chucking, zip lines, hay rides, Ga-Ga, arts and crafts projects and baking projects.

Any child already registered for camp will receive a special T-shirt.

Call 732-821-9155, email info@eagleslandingdaycamp.com, or send a message on Facebook for more information.

The Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office, Veteran’s Diversion Program, is hosting a Veteran’s Response Training Conference from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 15 and 16 at the Middlesex County Fire Academy, 1001 Fire Academy Dr., Sayreville.

There will be discussions and presentations from various veterans organizations and individuals who work to ensure that the mental health and well-being of veterans in the community do not go unnoticed.

To register, visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/2021/VRTConf

Community theater Playhouse 22 will present Khy Garner, singer, actor, author, director and playwright, will join fellow musicians at 8 p.m. Nov. 19 and 20 for an evening of live music in the Studio Theater.

Tickets are $15.

“A Christmas Carol” will return Dec. 10-19 at 8 p.m. Fridays, 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturdays, and 3 p.m. Sundays.

Playhouse 22 is located at 721 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick.

For more information and tickets, visit www.playhouse22.org

The Pinelands Preservation Alliance’s Annual Juried Photo Exhibition has a scheduled opening for March 26, 2022.

All photographs must be made within the New Jersey Pinelands National Reserve. The reserve is found in portions of Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester and Ocean counties. All wildlife, flora and fauna must be photographed in their natural environment.

Submission date is Jan. 30, 2022.

More than $2,000 in cash prizes will be awarded: $1,000 for First Place Best in Show; $350 each for First Place Landscape, Flora & Fauna, and Other (People, Towns, Architecture, Culture, History, Recreation, etc).

Photographs submitted for exhibition will be selected by a credentialed jury with final selections chosen by Michael Yamashita, an acclaimed National Geographic photographer.

Acceptance notification is planned from Feb. 14-18. Awards, including cash prizes, will be announced at the reception on March 26.

All selected photographs will be exhibited at the historic Bishop Farmstead in Southampton from March 28 through April 30, and all submitted photos will be on display in the online gallery opening by April 15.

Open submissions are $30 for up to three images and $5 per image for each additional image. A total of six images can be submitted per photographer.

All participants must use the Smarter Entry system to register. Photos must be JPEG format, and files cannot exceed 8MB in size.

Learn more at www.PinelandsPhotoExhibit.org or email entries@pinelandsalliance.org.

Ongoing

The Central Jersey Chapter 148 of the Korean War Veterans extend an invitation to any veterans, regardless of the branch of service, who served during the Korean War from June 25, 1950, to July 27, 1953, in any location; or who served in Korea from July 27, 1953, to the current date.

The group meets at 10 a.m. for a breakfast meeting the second Wednesday of every month from May to December at the Monroe Township Municipal Building, downstairs on the first floor.

Requirements for membership include paying dues of $25 to the Korean War Veterans Association and $10 to the chapter each year.

Korean War Veterans National Life membership if one is over age 80 is $75.

The chapter is involved in various functions during the year, including fundraising to help veterans at the New Jersey State Veterans Memorial Home in Menlo Park, the Lyons Veterans Hospital Lyons, and the Vineland Veterans Hospital in Vineland.

For more information, contact membership chair Charlie Koppelman at 609-655-3111 or KWVANJ148@yahoo.com

Middlesex County residents looking for local farmers, grocery stores or food pantries – as well as public transportation routes to get there – can download the interactive map-based Accessing Healthy Foods app.

Visit http://middlesexcountynj.gov/healthyfoodsmap

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Coastal & Northern New Jersey (BBBSCNNJ) is inviting Middlesex County residents to become a volunteer Big Brother or Big Sister to a local child.

BBBSCNNJ currently has 20 children on its Middlesex County waiting list, mostly boys.

BBBSCNNJ provides one-to-one mentoring for youth ages 6-18. Volunteer Big Brothers and Sisters spend quality time with their Littles each month, enjoying free or low-cost activities during which the child may learn new skills, explore new interests, or expand their experience beyond their family and neighborhood.

There are no special skills required, and BBBSCNNJ’s experienced staff provides continual support.

To be matched with a Middlesex County child, apply at mentornj.org.

Dove Hospice Services of New Jersey is seeking compassionate volunteers to provide support to local hospice patients and their families.

Hospice patient care volunteers visit with patients in their home, which can also be nursing facilities or assisted living facilities, at least once a week. Visits can be virtual and are during the day or early evening. Volunteers may also assist with administrative work in the hospice office.

To sign up for a virtual training class, contact Deborah Adams at 732-405-3035 or email Deborah@dovehs.com

The Center for Therapy & Counseling Services is offering a Teen Girls Support Group.

This free group offers girls ages 13-17 a safe place to connect, share stories and be encouraging. The goal is to enhance self esteem, self confidence and communication skills.

Each group is led by trained facilitators.

Girls meet weekly at 7 p.m. Thursdays, virtually.

Registration is required by calling 732-254-0600.

Or, email info@centerfortherapy.net for more information.

The Center for Therapy & Counseling Services is located at 15 W. Prospect St., East Brunswick.

Right at Home of Central New Jersey can organize a Senior Citizen Prom for local facilities.

They will provide music and entertainment.

A prom king and queen will be crowned.

For more information on how to schedule a prom, call 732-967-0900.

Serving northern Middlesex, Mercer and Monmouth counties.

New Jersey State Association of American Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI) COVID Crisis Fund is supporting the rising demand for medical oxygen for hospitals in India. Make a check payable to AAPI and mail to Dr. Binod Sinha, 4 Progress St., Suite A9, Edison 08820. Or, visit https://njstateaapi.org/donation-for-medical-oxygen-to-india/ to donate online.

The Anshe Emeth Community Development Corp (AECDC) Central Jersey Diaper Bank is collecting baby clothing sizes newborn-2T, diapers and books.

Donations can be picked up if within Middlesex County. Volunteers from the Rutgers School of Nursing will arrive between 10 a.m. and noon on the day indicated.

Sign up at https://forms.gle/nxuZUi5AMJe1RcyJ8

At this time, no shoes, equipment, toys, etc. can be collected.

Saint Peter’s University Hospital in New Brunswick has launched the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group for families who are coping with loss due to addiction.

The free and confidential support group meets virtually on the second Thursday of every month from 7-8:30 p.m.

Inspired by Saint Peter’s Opioid Task Force, the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group is for families and close loved ones of people who have passed away from addiction.

The support group is open to everyone in New Jersey and serves as a safe space for families to discuss their grief.

To join the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group, call Jeanne Delacruz, a social worker at Saint Peter’s who facilitates the support group, at 732-745-8522 or email jdanyus@saintpetersuh.com

Amaranth at North Brunswick is the township’s first age-restricted community, currently under construction on Route 130.

Low- and moderate-income residents who would like to be part of the community can add an email address to be part of the marketing for the development.

To register, visit amaranthnj.com

Middlesex County’s Parks and Recreation Department will accept reservations for picnic groves at nine county parks via a new online reservation system. The parks included in this new reservation system include Alvin Williams Park in Woodbridge; Donaldson Park in Highland Park; Fords Park in Woodbridge; Johnson Park in Piscataway; Joseph Medwick Park in Carteret; Merrill Park in Woodbridge; Roosevelt Park in Edison; Thompson Park in Monroe; Warren Park in Woodbridge. These picnic groves offer visitors a socially distanced way to host picnics and small gatherings in an outdoor setting. Fees vary for each location and are contingent on the Executive Order in place at the time of event. To reserve a picnic grove online and view a list of accommodations provided at each grove such as electrical outlets, charcoal grills, shelter, etc., visit www.middlesexcountynj.gov/About/ParksRecreation/Pages/PR/Reservations.aspx. A list of rules and regulations for the use of picnic areas will be listed on that page.

NAMI In Our Own Voice (NAMI En Nuestra Propia Voz) is a program by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) New Jersey chapter geared toward community education and reducing the stigma of mental health, as trained volunteers share their lived experience of mental health recovery.

To schedule a presentation at a school, PTA meeting, congregation, town hall, support group or professional training, email ioov@naminj.org

Presentations are available in English and Spanish.

Gain stability from an in-demand occupation; apply for a Women’s Center career training grant from Jewish Family Services of Middlesex County.

Qualified persons who are active members of the JFS Women’s Center must submit an application and attend an interview. Grants are available for short-term training programs for in-demand jobs.

Eligible candidates must qualify as a “displaced homemaker,” a woman who is a single mother, divorced, separated, widowed, or living with a disabled spouse/partner.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, email womenscenter@jfsmiddlesex.org

French American School Princeton (FASP) is accepting enrollment.

At FASP, students in preschool (3 years old) through grade 8 benefit from a rigorous bilingual curriculum accredited by the Middle State Association Commissions on Elementary and Secondary Schools and the French Ministry of Education; personalized attention thanks to small class sizes; and a multicultural community with more than 30 nationalities represented.

FAPS is located at 75 Mapleton Road, Princeton.

Visit ecoleprinceton.org, call 609-430-3001 or email admissions@ecoleprinceton.org.