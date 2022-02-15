Montgomery police blotter

The driver of a Ford F350 pickup truck escaped injury when he lost control of the truck on County Route 533/River Road Feb. 3 because of wet road conditions and excessive speed, police said. The truck off the road and into a ditch. The truck had to be pulled out of the ditch by a tow truck.

A Florida man was issued a summons for careless driving after the Ford F750 box truck that he was driving overturned on a curve on County Route 601/The Great Road, near Sunset Road, on Jan. 26. The truck was carrying a load of glycerin. Montgomery Township Volunteer Fire Co. Nos. 1 and 2, Montgomery EMS Rescue Squad 47 and a hazardous materials team from Somerset County responded to the crash. The road was closed for more than three hours during the investigation and cleanup.

A Somerset woman was given a summons for improper emerging from a private driveway after she backed out of the driveway and struck a pickup truck on County Route 533/River Road near Staats Farm Road Jan. 31. The pickup truck struck the driver’s door. Montgomery Volunteer Fire Co. No. 1 responded to help remove the driver’s door so first responders could get to her. She was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A Short Hills woman was issued a summons for failing to yield the right of way when she turned left from Cherry Valley Road onto The Great Road in front of a GMC pickup truck being driven by a Hopewell resident Feb. 8. There were no injuries, but the woman’s sport utility vehicle had to be towed from the crash.