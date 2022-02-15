Princeton police blotter

Two shoplifters stole an assortment of medications, valued at $1,160.96, from a pharmacy on State Road Feb. 6. The men fled north on State Road into Montgomery Township in a GMC Envoy sport utility vehicle, according to police reports.

A woman’s blouse valued at $590 was reported stolen from a store on Nassau Street Feb. 6. The shoplifter hid the shirt and left the store without paying for it. The man was last seen walking on Nassau Street toward Witherspoon Street, according to police reports.

A Snowden Lane man was the victim of a theft by extortion scheme after he sent an explicit photograph to another person on Instagram. The Instagram account holder told the victim to pay $500 via PayPal if he did not want the photograph to be distributed to his friends on Instagram and Facebook, according to reports. The incident was reported Feb. 6.

Tools valued at more than $7,000 were reported stolen from a construction site on Ober Road. The theft was reported Feb. 8.

A North Stanworth Drive resident told police that someone stole a package containing two Dell 27 gaming monitors, valued at $703.70, that had been delivered to his home. The theft was reported Feb. 12.

Someone tried to steal a catalytic converter from a car belonging to a North Harrison Street resident sometime between Feb. 4 and 9.

A Kendall Park man was charged with driving while intoxicated following a one-car crash on Mountain Avenue Feb. 14. He was taken to the Princeton Police Department headquarters, processed and charged.