South Brunswick police mourn passing of veteran officer

South Brunswick Police Officer Lenny HibbittsPHOTO COURTESY OF SOUTH BRUNSWICK POLICE DEPARTMENT

SOUTH BRUNSWICK – The township is mourning the sudden passing of Officer Lenny Hibbitts.

The 36-year law enforcement veteran rose through the ranks of the South Brunswick Police Department to become a lieutenant before he retired, according to information provided by the department on Feb. 17. He later rejoined the department in 2017 as a Class III school resource officer.

In 2001 he had been part of a team of South Brunswick officers sent into New York City to help immediately after the Sept. 11, 2001, attack.

In his over three-decade career, he worked in many aspects of the police department including patrol, emergency response team (ERT), evening shift supervisor, Traffic Bureau supervisor, and school resource officer (SRO), according to the statement.

He was known as a quiet leader whose mere presence could calm a scene, according to the statement. His dedication to public service in policing was matched by his commitment to the fire service where he was a firefighter and fire chief in Jamesburg, the statement reads.

Chief Raymond Hayducka said in the statement, “Lenny loved being a police officer and serving our community. He was a gentle giant, quiet and resourceful. He knew everybody and everything going on.

“If something was happening, Lenny was the person you looked to for information,” he said.

Funeral arrangements will be provided when they are available.