Hillsborough man dies after being hit by falling tree

A Riverside Drive resident succumbed to his injuries after suffering a traumatic head injury caused by a fallen tree he was cutting.

The Hillsborough Township Police Department responded to 786 Riverside Dr. for an unresponsive male in the driveway around 11:32 a.m. Feb. 20.

It was reported to the 911 call taker that the victim was struck by a tree, according to information provided by police.

Responding Hillsborough police officers arrived on scene and began lifesaving measures on the male victim, Frank Abate, Jr., 68.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Abate was assisting with a cutting a tree on the property. The tree being cut began to fall and as he was moving away, the falling tree stuck him in the head, causing a traumatic head injury, according to reports.

Abate was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The incident is being investigated by the Hillsborough Township Police Department.

Members of the Hillsborough Township Police Department, Robert Wood Johnson medics, Robert Wood Johnson EMS, New Jersey State Police Medivac and the regional medical examiner’s office responded to the scene, according to the statement.