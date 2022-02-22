Community Bulletin Board: Criterion Sentinel (for Feb. 23)

Middle-schoolers are invited to four academic competitions by students at Middlesex County Academy for Science, Mathematics and Engineering Technologies in Edison.

The first, a virtual event on Feb. 26, is an Informatics Competition sponsored by the Edison Academy Computer Club. Competitors will have their computer science knowledge tested, including in a programming contest. Both novice and experienced students are invited. More information is available at http://mcaic2022.com/.

Quiz Bowl will be held March 12 at the Edison Academy, 100 Technology Dr., on the campus of Middlesex College, Edison. It is a “Jeopardy!”-like competition. Teams of up to six students, with four playing at any one time, will be quizzed on general knowledge, including history, science, literature, arts and more. Top teams will qualify for the Middle School National Championship Tournament to be held in Rosemont, Illinois, in May. More information is available at https://hsquizbowl.org/forums/viewtopic.php?t=25765.

The Edison Academy Science League will host its second Science Bowl at the academy on March 26. The team competition will use a buzzer system to test competitors on the physical sciences. For information, visit https://mcasciencebowl.org/.

The third annual Edison Academy Middle School Math Competition will be held April 30. In addition to using critical thinking and logical reasoning skills, students will be required to collaborate with teammates and to show an ability to learn new ideas. More information is available at https://mcamc.tech/.

The Middlesex County Vocational and Technical School District, the first full-time county vocational school district in the nation, has campuses in East Brunswick, Edison, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, and Woodbridge, offering 36 career majors. More information is available at www.mcvts.net.

The Edison Snow Sculpting Contest is open to Edison residents who make sculptures in their own yard.

All sculptures must be made from real snow that has fallen in the Edison area from Jan. 1 to March 30.

Only one snow sculpture per participant may be submitted, however group entries are allowed.

To submit a creation, contestants must email a photo of their sculpture to ZMatthijs@edisonnj.gov. Include the name of the builder(s), their address, phone number and email address. The creator’s first name(s) and photo will be publicized for voting but all other information will be kept confidential.

All entries must be received by 4:40 p.m. March 30 in order to be considered.

A link on the Edison Recreation Department’s Facebook page will be posted on March 31 for people to view the entries and vote.

Voting will close on April 8 at which point the votes will be tallied and a winner announced.

For more information, call the Edison Recreation Department at 732-248-7310 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.

The Metuchen Public Library invites the public to the following events and programs in February:

The library will then host a virtual discussion with the filmmaker, Craig Dudnick, on Feb. 24 at 7 p.m.

The film is also available for free on Kanopy with a Metuchen Library card.

Teens in grades 6-12 are invited to participate in an in-person celebration of Black poets and poetry on Feb. 19 at 2 p.m. This event will involve a poetry reading, followed by a workshop.

Youth Services Librarian Jules will show attendees how to create their own blackout poems using the work of these poets.

Bring a pen and a notebook; poems will be provided.

Space is limited.

Email jrichards@lmxac.org with questions.

In celebration of Black History Month, on Feb. 28 at 2 p.m., watch the film “Respect,” a 2021 American biographical musical drama film directed by Liesl Tommy. The film chronicles the true story of Aretha Franklin’s rise from a child singing in her father’s church’s choir to international superstardom.

This is an in-person program.

Registration is required for all programs. To register, call the library at 732-632-8526 or visit metuchenlibrary.org/calendar.

If attending any program in person, masks are required for the duration of your stay.

The Woodbridge American Irish Association is a civic organization that feeds the homeless, sponsors the Justin McCarthy Scholarship, maintains Charlie Shaughnessy Park, visits the New Jersey State Veterans Memorial Home in Menlo Park, participates in Tools Around Town – but is best known for organizing the St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

Parade Chair Ben Campbell suggested when the 2021 parade was canceled that there be a “Parade of Food” campaign that made donations to local pantries.

This year, the parade returns to Woodbridge beginning at 1:30 p.m. March 13 at Woodbridge High School, 1 Samuel Lupo Pl., and continues to Town Hall on Main Street.

The parade is funded with ads from local businesses, as well as donations. To support the parade by donating, or to participate, visit Amerirish.com. The Facebook is under American Irish Association of Woodbridge.

Centraljersey.com will hold a Health & Wellness Expo from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 27 at MarketFair, 3535 Route 1 south, Princeton.

For tickets, visit nmg.ticketleap.com/CJ22

For vendor opportunities, email events@newspapermediagroup.com

Centraljersey.com/Newspaper Media Group/Packet Media LLC publish this chain of weekly newspapers and monthly magazines.

New Jersey Blood Services will hold a blood drive from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 27 at the Metuchen YMCA, 65 High St., Metuchen.

Schedule an appointment at www.nybc.com/njdrive using the sponsor code 15750. Click “schedule” next to the Feb. 27 drive at the bottom of the page.

For more information, email Christine Tolley at christine.tolley@ymcaofmewsa.org

February is American Heart Month.

Hackensack Meridian Health’s Carol Schoenberger will discuss how the heart works and how to tell the difference between anxiety, a panic attack, and a heart attack, during a workshop from 1-2 p.m. Feb. 28 via Zoom.

To register for this program, call the library at 732-287-2298 or visit www.eventkeeper.com/mars/xpages/xp_newpopevent.cfm?zeeOrg=EDISON&EventID=6873749&sw=1920

The fifth annual Social Justice Public Art Initiative “Windows of Understanding” officially launched on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day as a way to pay homage to King’s legacy with a designated “Day of Understanding”.

The works of art from local New Jersey artists will be on display in storefronts and public spaces through Feb. 28 in Metuchen, South Plainfield, Highland Park and New Brunswick.

The New Brunswick Community Arts Council, Mason Gross School of the Arts at Rutgers University, Highland Park Arts Commission, the Metuchen Arts Council, and the South Plainfield Cultural Arts Commission partnered on this initiative that unites New Jersey artists, organizations and businesses to promote awareness and engagement around social justice issues impacting local communities.



As Windows of Understanding embarks on its fifth year, its focus revolves around climate change, economic justice, protest to policy, and public health. This is a creative, community-building response to the negativity and hate being perpetuated in today’s media landscape. It is through visual language that artists can communicate methods of understanding in powerful ways that cut across cultural boundaries. This year, 24 non-profit organizations have been paired with artists to illustrate positive strides. The Metuchen Arts Council mounted an exhibition in the windows of sponsor Berkshire Hathaway’s office on Middlesex Avenue. Dave LaMarte created a piece on economic injustice based on the First Presbyterian Church Community Food Pantry. Melisa Gerecci of Metuchen worked on a climate change project for the Urban AG Lab at Rutgers University. Protest to Policy was the focus of Bobby Duncan for the Citizens Campaign, and Ria Monga for the League of Women Voters of Greater New Brunswick. For more information on the project, visit www.windowsofunderstanding.org or follow on Instagram @windowsofunderstanding and #weseethroughhate

Spectrum for Living announced its 2022 “Wall of Love” fundraising campaign, which will take place through March 1.

Throughout February, the Wall of Love offers contributors the chance to donate any amount of their choosing to Spectrum for Living, which has a location in Edison.

In return, contributors will be given the opportunity to adopt a heart on the Wall of Love. Hearts can be personalized with contributor photos, messages and personalized inscriptions.

For more information, visit https://spectrumforliving.org/contact-us/

The Raritan Valley Road Runners will hold a blood drive from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. March 5 at the Reformed Church of Highland Park, 19 S. 2nd Ave., Highland Park, in partnership with The NJ Interfaith Center for Cancer Care.

Blood and platelets are needed.

Bring a photo ID. Be sure to eat and drink prior to donating.

All donors will be entered into a raffle to win one of four $25 gift cards.

Social distancing and disinfecting guidelines will be in place. All donors are required to wear a mask.

Medical eligibility questions should be referred to RWJUH Donor Services staff at 732-235-8100, ext. 248.

Appointments are encouraged. Email rwjuhdonorclub.org or call 732-235-8100, ext. 221.

CentralJersey.com will present Ladies Night Spring Preview from 5:30-9 p.m. March 24 at MarketFair, 3535 Route 1, Princeton.

General admission to this vendor and fashion show event is free.

A limited number of VIP Experience tickets are available for $25. Includes cocktail and appetizers at MarketFair, entry into the grand prize drawing, and other exclusive offers.

Pre-registration is preferred by visiting nmg.ticketleap.com/spring22

For information on vendor opportunities, email michelle@newspapermediagroup.com

CentralJersey.com/Newspaper Media Group/Packet Media LLC publish a series of weekly newspapers and bimonthly magazines, including this publication.

NAMI Family-to-Family is a free, 8-session educational program for family, significant others and friends of people with mental health conditions. It is taught by NAMI-trained family members who have been there, and includes presentations, discussions and interactive exercises.

The group setting of NAMI Family-to-Family provides mutual support and shared positive impact – experience compassion and reinforcement from people who understand your situation.

Through the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), learn

How to solve problems and communicate effectively

Taking care of yourself and managing your stress

Supporting your loved one with compassion

Finding and using local supports and services

Up-to-date information on mental health conditions and how they affect the brain

How to handle a crisis

Current treatments and therapies

The impact of mental health conditions on the entire family

Sessions through NAMI Middlesex County will be held virtually from 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays, March 9 to April 27, virtually. A Zoom tutorial will be held March 2; attendance is optional.

Register at www.naminj.org/programs/f2f/

The Woodbridge American Irish Association will hold its annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade beginning at 1:30 p.m. March 13 at Woodbridge High School.

To help keep shelves stocked, Replenish, in partnership with the Middlesex County Board of County Commissioners and the Middlesex County Superintendent of Schools, is hosting the 2022 Middlesex County Spring School Food Drive.

Individuals can drop off donations at public schools throughout the county from March 21 through April 1.

Monetary donations are accepted in the form of a check payable to “Feeding Middlesex County.” Checks may be mailed to P.O. Box 781, Edison 08818.

Or, donations can be made online at www.feedingmiddlesexcounty.org.

The Gallery at the Metuchen Public Library has a new exhibit “The Many Facets of . . .” by Edison-based artist and retired teacher Shelley Phillips, a collection of figurative scenes, intimate portraits, abstracts and florals in rich, saturated hues.

The exhibit will remain on display through March 31.

Located at 480 Middlesex Ave., the Metuchen Public Library is open Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The gallery is located in the upstairs community room. The public can view the exhibit during the library’s open hours unless an activity is taking place in the room.

Currently, wearing a mask to cover the nose and mouth is required when entering the library building.

A meet-the-artist reception will be scheduled as the library’s COVID policies allow.

For more information on library programs and resources, visit www.metuchenlibrary.org.

Meet the mayors of Cranbury, Metuchen, Monroe, Jamesburg, Helmetta, South Brunswick and Plainsboro from 8-10 a.m. March 31 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, 900 Scudders Mill Road, Plainsboro.

Learn about economic development opportunities, arts and culture, travel and tourism, and sustainability.

To register, visit www.mcrcc.org/event/meet-the-mayors-2021-part-1/

Sponsored by the Middlesex County Regional Chamber of Commerce.

The New Jersey Jazz Society has launched its new Juried Scholarship Competition 2022.

This competition will award a $1,000 prize in each of two categories: Classic Jazz and Original Composition.

The competition is open to all college students currently enrolled in a New Jersey college undergraduate music program.

Along with the cash award, winners will receive guidance, mentorship, and the opportunity to perform with an industry professional. The winners will also receive coverage in Jersey Jazz Magazine.

Submission deadline is 11:59 p.m. March 31.

For details, visit https://njjs.org/scholarshipprogram/.

T-Mobile, the T-Mobile Foundation and Ashoka are kicking off the fourth Changemaker Challenge in search of the next generation of young disruptors, trailblazers and entrepreneurs with bold ideas for driving digital empowerment, putting equity into action and mobilizing for a thriving planet.

Through March 31, teens ages 13-18 located in the U.S. and Puerto Rico can submit their game-changing projects for the chance to win grants and mentorship to help grow their ventures.

Fifteen winners will be selected for the chance to win up to $15,000 in seed funding and an all-expenses paid trip to T-Mobile headquarters to participate in the three-day Changemaker Lab later this year.

To learn more, visit www.t-mobile.com/news/community/changemaker-challenge-2022

Girls on the Run of Central New Jersey is seeking coaches for its spring season.

Girls on the Run is a physical, activity-based, positive youth development program for girls in grades 3-8. The eight-week program incorporates running to teach critical life skills, encourage personal development and foster team building and community service.

Volunteer coaches use a curriculum to engage teams of girls in fun, interactive lessons.

Coaches do not need to be runners but are required to be at least 18 years old to serve as an assistant or 21 years old to serve as a head coach.

All volunteer coaches must complete a background check and attend a training session.

Teams meet twice a week for 75 minutes and the program culminates with all teams participating in a 5K event in June.

Girls on the Run of Central NJ currently serves girls at 117 sites in Camden, Middlesex, Monmouth, Ocean and Somerset counties.

For more information, visit www.gotrcnj.org/Coach or contact Executive Director Donna York at donna.york@girlsontherun.org.

Recognizing the bravery and commitment of volunteer firefighters and first responders, New Jersey American Water announces its 2022 grant program for volunteer fire departments and emergency responders (ambulance and first aid squads) located within the company’s service areas.

Grants may be used to cover the costs of personal protective equipment, communications gear, first aid equipment, firefighting tools, vehicle maintenance and other materials that will be used to support volunteer firefighter and emergency responder operations.

Reimbursement for specific training courses, including the cost of training manuals, student workbooks, and instructors is also eligible.

To apply, organizations must complete the online application, located at www.newjerseyamwater.com, under News & Community, Community Involvement.

The maximum grant amount awarded to any organization is $2,000 and the deadline to apply is March 31.

Interested applicants can find more information and apply online at www.newjerseyamwater.com/community.

Grant recipients will be notified by the end of April.

Discover Greatness: An Illustrated History of Negro Leagues Baseball will be presented through May 1 at East Jersey Old Town Village, 1050 River Road, Piscataway.

The traveling exhibit from The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum features close to 90 framed photographs showcasing the history of African American baseball from the late 1800s to the 1960s.

Also, visit Treasures of Middlesex County: 300 Years of Raritan Valley History at The Cornelius Low House, 1225 River Road, Piscataway.

For hours, information and directions, visit middlesexcountynj.gov or text “CULTURE” to 56512.

The Bernie Cohn Memorial Golf Classic and 76th Annual Outing will be held May 3 at Forsgate Country Club, 375 Forsgate Dr., Monroe.

The annual golf classic serves as an opportunity for the business and community leaders of Middlesex County to connect while supporting the Middlesex County Regional Chamber of Commerce’s efforts to improve Middlesex County.

Shotgun start is 9 a.m.

Bernie Cohn was very active with the chamber, serving as past chair of the Board of Directors, past chair of the golf outing and recipient of the first Leaders of Distinction Award.

For registration information, visit www.mcrcc.org/event/76th-annual-bernie-cohn-golf-classic/

The Freehold High School Class of ’72 will celebrate its 50th class reunion on July 23 at the American Hotel in Freehold.

Tickets are $85 per person, and must be purchased in advance; no tickets will be sold at the door.

The deadline for ticket purchases is July 13. Contact Sue Shrott at Sueshrott@gmail.com or 732-995-7754.

Ongoing

The Gallery on Main at 101 Main Street in Woodbridge has new hours for 2022: Thursdays and Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m. and Fridays from 2-7 p.m.

Downtown Woodbridge’s Main Street Special Improvement District (SID), an organization established to promote economic revitalization, investment and improvements to the downtown, will offer Downtown Dollars, a community-based digital gift card that makes it easy to spend local.

This new initiative is sponsored by the Woodbridge Metro Chamber of Commerce. With their sponsorship, SID is able to offer a special holiday bonus to every $50 and $100 gift card purchased.

Purchase e-gift cards at downtownwoodbridge.com and view a list of participating businesses who accept the gift cards.

Purchasers are provided the ability to write a personal message and send this card to family, friends and colleagues via email, text, or printing out.

Central Jersey Chapter 148 of the Korean War Veterans extend an invitation to any veterans, regardless of the branch of service, who served during the Korean War from June 25, 1950, to July 27, 1953, in any location, including Europe; or who have served in Korea from July 27, 1953, to the current date.

Other veterans may join as associate members.

The group meets at 10 a.m. the second Wednesday of every month, from May to December, at the Monroe Township Municipal Building, 1 Municipal Plaza, in the court room.

Requirements for membership include paying dues of $25 to the Korean War Veterans Association and $10 to the chapter per year.

Korean War Veterans National LIFE membership is available for those 80 and older, and is $75.

The chapter is involved in various functions during the year, including fundraising to help veterans at the New Jersey State Veterans Memorial Home in Menlo Park, the Lyons campus of the VA New Jersey Health Care System, and the New Jersey Veterans Memorial Home at Vineland.

For more information, contact Charlie Koppelman at 609-655-3111 or KWVANJ@yahoo.com

The Friends of the Metuchen Library are asking for donations of books.

Email fotmlboard@gmail.com to schedule a dropoff appointment.

Cub Scout Pack 53 is celebrating its 70th year, and is holding registration for boys in grades kindergarten to 5. The pack is based out of the Fords section of Woodbridge and Clara Barton section of Edison.

Activities generally include fishing, hiking, BB guns, archery, service time, parades, the Pinewood Derby, the Raingutter Regatta and more.

Visit pack53fordsnj.shutterfly.com for more information.

Or, email pack53cs@gmail.com

The Kosher Meals on Wheels program through Jewish Family Services of Middlesex County is in need of substitute drivers to deliver meals, sometimes with limited notice.

Currently, there are openings on Mondays along the Highland Park route and along the Edison/Metuchen route. Areas include Woodbridge, Edison, Metuchen, Highland Park, East Brunswick and Old Bridge.

Call 732-777-1940 for information on how to apply.

To assist unemployed and underemployed county residents with their job search, Middlesex County’s One-Stop Career Centers within the Office of Career Opportunity are offering virtual career-related services.

In addition to accessing the One-Stop Career Centers for assistance with job searches, resume reviewing, career counseling, and career services for low-income residents, job seekers and underemployed residents are encouraged to sign up for SkillUp, a free online training portal with more than 5,500 courses focusing on business, project management, accounting, human resources, information technology, and customer service. To sign up, visit http://www.middlesexcountynj.gov/Government/Departments/BDE/Pages/SkillUp.aspx

The New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development also recently launched Job Source, offering a variety of tools designed to help fuel a successful job search experience. Users can create a free account and get tips and templates for job search, resume writing, cover letters and many other free services.

State-run One-Stop Career Centers are currently only operating remotely, with career-related services available virtually and by telephone. A return date for appointment-only services at the state-run centers has not been determined.

For more information, contact the Office of Career Opportunity at 732-745-3970 or if interested in job training contact Middlesex County One-Stop Career Centers at 732-745-3955 (New Brunswick) and 732-293-0642 (Perth Amboy) to schedule an appointment.

More information can be found at www.middlesexcountynj.gov/Government/Departments/BDE/Pages/Office_Workforce.aspx

Middlesex County residents looking for local farmers, grocery stores or food pantries – as well as public transportation routes to get there – can download the interactive map-based Accessing Healthy Foods app.

Visit http://middlesexcountynj.gov/healthyfoodsmap

The Center for Therapy & Counseling Services is offering a Teen Girls Support Group.

This free group offers girls ages 13-17 a safe place to connect, share stories and be encouraging. The goal is to enhance self esteem, self confidence and communication skills.

Each group is led by trained facilitators.

Girls meet weekly at 7 p.m. Thursdays, virtually.

Registration is required by calling 732-254-0600.

Or, email info@centerfortherapy.net for more information.

The Center for Therapy & Counseling Services is located at 15 W. Prospect St., East Brunswick.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Coastal & Northern New Jersey (BBBSCNNJ) is inviting Middlesex County residents to become a volunteer Big Brother or Big Sister to a local child.

BBBSCNNJ currently has 20 children on its Middlesex County waiting list, mostly boys.

BBBSCNNJ provides one-to-one mentoring for youth ages 6-18. Volunteer Big Brothers and Sisters spend quality time with their Littles each month, enjoying free or low-cost activities during which the child may learn new skills, explore new interests, or expand their experience beyond their family and neighborhood.

There are no special skills required, and BBBSCNNJ’s experienced staff provides continual support.

To be matched with a Middlesex County child, apply at mentornj.org.

The Anshe Emeth Community Development Corp (AECDC) Central Jersey Diaper Bank is collecting baby clothing sizes newborn-2T, diapers and books.

Donations can be picked up if within Middlesex County. Volunteers from the Rutgers School of Nursing will arrive between 10 a.m. and noon on the day indicated.

Sign up at https://forms.gle/nxuZUi5AMJe1RcyJ8

At this time, no shoes, equipment, toys, etc. can be collected.

Saint Peter’s University Hospital in New Brunswick has launched the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group for families who are coping with loss due to addiction.

The free and confidential support group meets virtually on the second Thursday of every month from 7-8:30 p.m.

Inspired by Saint Peter’s Opioid Task Force, the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group is for families and close loved ones of people who have passed away from addiction.

The support group is open to everyone in New Jersey and serves as a safe space for families to discuss their grief.

To join the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group, call Jeanne Delacruz, a social worker at Saint Peter’s who facilitates the support group, at 732-745-8522 or email jdanyus@saintpetersuh.com

Gain stability from an in-demand occupation; apply for a Women’s Center career training grant from Jewish Family Services of Middlesex County.

Qualified persons who are active members of the JFS Women’s Center must submit an application and attend an interview. Grants are available for short-term training programs for in-demand jobs.

Eligible candidates must qualify as a “displaced homemaker,” a woman who is a single mother, divorced, separated, widowed, or living with a disabled spouse/partner.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, email womenscenter@j fsmiddlesex.org