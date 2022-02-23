Hillsborough K9 dies after six years of service to police department

1 / 4 K9 Officer Marco retired in October 2021 from the Hillsborough Township Police Department. He was 12 years old when he died from irreparable internal masses.PHOTO COURTESY OF HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP 2 / 4 3 / 4 4 / 4 ❮ ❯

The Hillsborough Township Police Department announced the passing of K9 Officer Marco.

K9 Marco (Kondro) was obtained by a donation from Dr. Caesar DePaço and Deanna Padovani-DePaço. He was subsequently trained and certified in patrol and narcotics in 2015.

Since his start, he was successful in seizing quantities of illegal narcotics, tracking suspects, and being used to locate missing hikers and children. During his tenure, Marco seized approximately $75,000 in multiple drug operations with the DEA and FBI.

Marco retired in October 2021. He was 12 years old when he died from irreparable internal masses.