New Jersey indie venues continue to experience losses despite reopening

New Jersey Independent Venue Association (NJIVA) continues to champion relief funding for New Jersey’s venues and promoters after learning the first round of state funding, the Community Stage Relief Grant, went largely ungranted.

The industry, according to NJIVA’s recent survey, is still struggling.

Last month, NJIVA sent a survey to New Jersey venues and promoters to determine the financial state of the industry in 2021 after reopening to the public. The survey asked questions regarding ticket and non-ticket income, labor costs, and demographics, according to information provided by NJIVA on Feb. 24.

Every respondent – which included nonprofit and for-profit organizations – reported an average 67% decrease in overall ticket sales in 2021 vs. 2019 (pre-pandemic), despite the average ticket sale price remaining comparable, according to the statement. Around 90% of respondents also reported an average 72% decrease in overall non-ticket revenue and an increase in their no-show rates. This occurred alongside an increase in overall labor costs for venues this past year.

Eighty percent of the survey’s respondents received relief funds from the federal Shuttered Venue Operators Grant (SVOG) and 45% of them received the NJ Community Stage Grant to offset losses in 2020 when they were forced to close. But despite reopening in 2021, these venues’ losses continued, according to the statement.

“This data clearly shows our industry is still suffering the financial impacts of the pandemic,” Sara Scully, NJIVA associate and Hopewell Theater CEO, said in the statement.

NJIVA also received a report of which venues or promoters received the 2021 NJ Community Stage Grant for 2020. Data shows that recipients of this grant were diverse: 36% of grant recipients were women/minority-owned businesses and 36% were located in opportunity zones, as intended when the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) allocated an additional $10 million to the initial $7.5 million passed last year to aid for-profit venues, according to the statement.

However, that a very small percentage of the state’s venues and promoters got the grant. Thirty-nine venues or promoters received the grant, when there are at least 130 for-profit venues or promoters in the state. Of the total $17.5 million allocated for this grant program, for for-profit venues and promoters, only $5,246,021 million was granted, according to the statement.

NJIVA is currently looking to find out if the remaining nearly $12 million Community Stage Grant funding may be available with the NJEDA for a second round of much-needed funding.