Hopewell Valley Central High School presents ‘Big Fish’ in early March

Hopewell Valley Central High School Performing Arts will perform the musical “Big Fish” live on stage during the first two weekends of March.

The performances take place at 7 p.m. March 4-5 and March 11-12 at the high school in Pennington.

Tickets are not being sold at the door and capacity is limited. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students and seniors.

“I chose this show because it’s about family and love, and throughout the very challenging past two years, I think that we have all connected deeply to the importance of those two things in our lives,” said Katie Rochon, the show’s director. “This show is really beautiful and this felt like the right time to bring something truly uplifting to our stage.”

With music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa and a book by John August, “Big Fish” is a fantasy set in the American south, centering on the wild stories of Edward Bloom’s epic adventures and impossible stories he tells to his son Will, according to a release.

All performances will be live on stage in the Performing Arts Center at Hopewell Valley Central High School, 259 Pennington-Titusville Road, Pennington.

All HVRSD guidelines will be followed.

Tickets are available at www.showtix4u.com/event-details/61321