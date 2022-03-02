Monmouth County News Briefs, March 2

Brookdale Community College will hold a Spring Open House on April 3 from 1-4 p.m. at its Lincroft campus.

The open house allows prospective students and their families to become acquainted with Brookdale’s opportunities. Guests will be guided across campus to explore academic programs, meet faculty members, learn about financial aid and scholarship opportunities, and transfer opportunities to completing a bachelor’s degree, according to a press release.

The Student Life Center will be open for exploring student-centered programs and services and the 45 clubs available at Brookdale. Food tastings created by culinary students, demonstrations and live music will be a treat as guests make their way across the campus.

For more information, call 732-224-2020. RSVP at https://brookdalecc.elluciancrmrecruit.com/Apply/Events/EventDetails?eventId=0eb5ad6d-c96c-ec11-a996-c1b3c671921c or visit brookdalecc.edu/open-house

The Monmouth County Park System is looking to hire lifeguards, camp counselors, park and golf course maintenance workers, swim instructors and more for June, July and August.

Opportunities in the park system’s therapeutic recreation department include camp counselors for individuals with special needs and inclusion coaches, according to a press release.

Learn about these summer job opportunities by visiting the park system’s Summer Job Fair to held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 12 at the Fort Monmouth Recreation Center, 2566 Guam Lane, Tinton Falls. Prospective employees should be at least 16 years of age and a Monmouth County resident.

A full listing of summer job openings can be found at www.MonmouthCountyParks.com

For more information about the Summer Job Fair, call 732-842-4000, ext. 4339 or ext. 4219. For persons with hearing impairment, the TTY/TDD number is 711.

Bernadette Rogoff, the director of collections for the Monmouth County Historical Association, will highlight a St. Patrick’s Day Special on Irish indentured servitude in Monmouth County on March 16.

The program is presented virtually by the association and is co-sponsored by the Monmouth County Library and will begin at 7 p.m., according to a press release.

Registration, at no cost, is required by noon March 15 and is available by visiting the library’s Online Calendar at www.MonmouthCountyLib.org

Rogoff has worked with the collections of the historical association for 30 years and has produced more than 45 exhibitions on all aspects of Monmouth County history, from the American Revolution to the Jersey Shore.

Rogoff researched and produced the first exhibition about the artist Micah Williams and is a

recognized expert on Monmouth County-related historic clothing and textiles, according to the press release.

180 Turning Lives Around, a private, nonprofit organization, is seeking volunteers to help victims of domestic violence find the courage and strength to turn their lives around.

180’s volunteer Domestic Violence Response Team (DVRT) victim advocates are civilian members of the community who work with law enforcement to provide support, information and resources to victims of domestic violence, according to a press release.

Advocates also discuss with victims safety planning and their legal rights in regard to obtaining a temporary restraining order.

The mandatory 40-hour training course for new volunteer victim advocates is being conducted by 180 staff from April 26 through May 18 from 6-9:30 p.m. in person and via Zoom on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. A mask must be worn at the in-person training.

Training will be provided free of charge to successful applicants. Basic requirements for volunteers to apply include that they must be 18 years of age or older, have access to reliable transportation, possess a valid driver’s license, be willing to serve on an on-call shift basis, participate in an interview process, submit to background investigations and fingerprinting, and successfully complete the mandatory training. The identities of the DVRT volunteers are kept anonymous, according to the press release.

For an application or additional information, contact Tina Morgan at tinam@180nj.org or call 732-264-4360, ext. 4272. Individuals are asked to mention the town where they reside. The deadline to apply is April 8.

The Monmouth County Park System is seeking entries into its upcoming Neon Spring Exhibit. Held from April 1 through May 21 at the Gallery in the Thompson Park Creative Arts Center, Lincroft, this exhibit will feature works inspired by spring.

This theme is open to any work that captures the essence of the season and reflects the energy of spring growth and rejuvenation. Nontraditional and traditional renderings of spring are welcome. Works can be any medium.

Additional information and an entry form are available on The Gallery at Thompson Park page at www.MonmouthCountyParks.com. Entry deadline is March 18.

To learn more about the exhibit, the Thompson Park Creative Arts Center or the park system, visit www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or call 732-842-4000. For individuals with hearing impairment, the park system TTY/TDD number is 711.

The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners is inviting charitable organizations to join the 2022 New Jersey Employee Charitable Campaign.

“Independent charitable organizations from Monmouth County are invited to join this annual charitable campaign,” said Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone, who is the 2022 campaign chair.

“We know there are many local not-for-profit organizations in our community doing phenomenal work that may not know about this fundraising opportunity. This is a chance for local charities to connect with public employees here in Monmouth County and throughout the state” Arnone said.

Interested charities must submit a completed application by March 7. To be eligible to participate, organizations must be a registered 501(c)3 and have raised at least $15,000 each year for the past two years, according to a press release.

Campaign applications and additional information can be found at www.NJECC.net or by emailing Susan O’Brien/Campaign Manager at sobrien@njecc.net