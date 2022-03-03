Middlesex County celebrates Women’s History Month

The Arts Institute of Middlesex County is presenting a multitude of arts and culture events, exhibitions, and shows throughout March centered around celebrating Women’s History Month.

March’s event highlights include:

Every Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. Join the Civic League of Greater New Brunswick for Art and Story Time every Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. with a new reading and a DIY craft activity. All ages welcome.

March 9 at 4:30 p.m. Join the Civic League of Greater New Brunswick for a reading of “Stuff of Stars” written by Marion Dane Bauer and illustrated by Ekua Holmes. Explore the birth of the universe and how we all came to be through the swirling art of Ekua Holmes. Experiment with some unconventional materials to create on “out of this world” marbled paper.

March 16 at 4:30 p.m. Join the Civic League of Greater New Brunswick for a reading of “Bluest of Blues” written and illustrated by Fiona Robinson. Explore the history of photography before cameras existed and learn about the life of botanist, artist and scientific illustrator Anna Atkins. Create cyanotype images and sketches of plants and other natural objects.

March 23 at 4:30 p.m. Join the Civic League of Greater New Brunswick for a reading of “My Name is Georgia: A Portrait” by Jeanette Winter. Learn all about the artist Georgia O’Keeffe’s childhood and her extraordinary journey to becoming a great American artist. Use the colorful illustration as inspiration to create artwork drawn from objects in your own home or environment.

March 30 at 4:30 p.m. Join the Civic League of Greater New Brunswick for a reading of “Rad American Women A-Z: Rebels, Trailblazers, and Visionaries who Shaped Our History… and Our Future!” written by Kate Schatz and illustrated by Miriam Klein Stahl. After the reading, create portraits of rad women in your own life.

Discover Greatness: An Illustrated History of Negro Leagues Baseball. Through May 1 visit “Discover Greatness,” a traveling exhibit from the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum featuring close to 90 framed photographs showcasing the history of African American baseball from the late 1800s to the 1960s, at East Jersey Old Town Village, 1050 River Road, Piscataway.

2022 Season Opening Weekend at East Jersey Old Town Village. Declare your loyalty to the King! British and Loyalist troops will be on patrol. Explore and meet the historical interpreters that bring the Village to life through their trades and crafts. Bring a blanket or chair and watch the Liberty Base Ball Club home opener. Enjoy children’s activities and more.

The Liberty Base Ball Club of New Brunswick is in search of players, men and women. The Liberty Base Ball Club plays base ball (it was originally two words) according to the rules, customs, equipment, and uniform specifications of the 1850s and beyond. If you have an interest in history, baseball, and are 18 years of age or older, contact Captain Lawrence Major at nblbbc@gmail.com. Previous baseball experience preferred.

Throughout March, visit www.middlesexcountynj.gov/artsandculture for full details on all the events.