Hightstown DECA students recognized for achievement at New Jersey DECA Career Development Conference

Members of the Hightstown High School (HHS) chapter of New Jersey DECA joined more than 5,000 high school business, finance, hospitality and marketing students at the annual association career development conference held Feb. 28 to March 2 at Harrah’s Resort and Spa in Atlantic City.

The following students received recognition of individual ability and achievement at the association level:

• Arav Raval – Business Service Marketing Series

• Ansh Dalia – Financial Consulting Event

• Siya Buddhadev – Quick Serve Restaurant Management Series

• Ethan Martin, Sara Malinak, Anshal Vyas – Project Management: Career Development

• Simran Malkan, Vidhi Challani, Maanya Kumar – Project Management: Career Development

Additionally, HHS DECA members have earned competitive slots to the International Career Development Conference for their ranking in the Knowledge Matters – Virtual Business Challenge Events:

• Parth Patel – Restaurant

• Kai Vista – Hotel

• Ethan Martin, Sara Malinak, Anshal Vyas – Sports Marketing

HHS DECA has also earned invitations for four additional chapter members to attend the Emerging Leadership Academy Series for completing multiple community awareness, school awareness, and chapter participation projects.

These students will advance to international level competition at the DECA International Career Development Conference that will be held April 23-26 in Atlanta.

“We are so proud of all of our chapter members, and it is truly amazing to see HHS DECA members stepping up to the challenges presented to them in the current events of the last two years – and rising above them to continue to be successful and professional,” Kelsey Petrasek, Hightstown DECA advisor, said in a prepared statement.