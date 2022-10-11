New Jersey Senior Citizen Art Show returns to in-person exhibit for 56th year

The annual New Jersey Senior Citizen Art Show has returned to an in-person exhibit in the hall galleries at Meadow Lakes Senior Living.

The show is in its 56th year and is featuring more than 270 works of art – professional and nonprofessional – created by New Jersey artists over the age of 60 in the galleries of the main building at Meadow Lakes, 300 Meadow Lakes in East Windsor.

The art show will be on display through Oct. 27. The show is open to the public Mondays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Groups of six or more who want to see the show are asked to contact Meadow Lakes in advance by calling 609-448-4100.

Artists from 18 of New Jersey’s 21 counties have work on display in this year’s exhibit, the first in-person show since 2019, according to the release.

The art show, ranging in 11 art categories, is juried by a three-person judges panel of professional artists. The judges select first-, second- and third-place winners and honorable mentions in each category.

The categories include acrylic, craft, digital imagery, mixed media, oil, pastels, photography, print, sculpture, watercolor, and works on paper.

The exhibiting artists range in age from 60 to 101.

Burlington County’s Lisa Hendrickson mixed media artwork – Wary: Living with Scarcity – was named Best in Show/Professional, and Middlesex County’s Susan Lauricella watercolor artwork – She is Fragile and Beautiful – was selected as Best in Show/NonProfessional, according to the release.

The annual exhibit, a co-sponsored project of the New Jersey State Council on the Arts and Mercer County’s Division of Culture & Heritage, capped a year of county-based Senior Citizen Art Shows throughout the state.

All work on display represents first-place winners from the county shows. Work may also be viewed on the New Jersey Senior Citizen Art Show website at www.njseniorarts.com.

The New Jersey Senior Citizen Art Show is a project of the New Jersey State Council on the Arts and the Mercer County Division of Culture and Heritage.

The show receives additional support from the County of Mercer, Meadow Lakes, a Springpoint Senior Living Community, and the New Jersey Association of Area Agencies on Aging, according to the release.

For more information, contact Mercer County Division of Culture & Heritage at 609-278-2712 or tfagan@mercercounty.org.