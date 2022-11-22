Democrats take hold of seats on Hightstown Borough Council

Incumbent Hightstown Borough Councilman Joshua Jackson and his running mate, Todd Frantz, have been elected to the Hightstown Borough Council in the November general election.

Jackson and Frantz, who are Democrats, ran unopposed for a three-year term on the Hightstown Borough Council.

Jackson received 1,131 votes and Frantz earned 1,098 votes.

The unofficial vote tally includes votes cast Nov. 8, plus early voting, vote by mail and provisional ballots, said Mercer County Clerk Paula Sollami Covello. The tally does not include write-in votes.

The results will not be official until Sollami Covello certifies them to the Division of Elections within the Department of State, which is expected to occur by Nov. 26.

Jackson and Frantz said there are several major projects that they would like to see through to completion, including the redevelopment of the former rug mill property.

The former Hightstown Rug Mill property, bordered by Bank Street, North Academy Street and North Main Street, is slated to be redeveloped under a plan approved in 2020. The plan calls for the redevelopment of existing buildings and construction of new buildings for rental apartments.

Jackson and Frantz said they would also like to see the completion of renovations to the former YMCA building at 230 Mercer Street to accommodate the new Hightstown Borough Hall. It would replace the former municipal building, which was flooded by Hurricane Irene in 2011.