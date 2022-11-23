Office Evolution offers ‘One Stop Shop’ for entrepreneurs and business professionals

EAST BRUNSWICK – In the aftermath of the pandemic, businesses and communities are embracing the return to normalcy after years of lockdowns and restrictions. Yet for many people, the shift towards remote work has introduced new challenges. With hybrid schedules replacing traditional commutes and in-person meetings, many office-based companies have struggled to balance overhead costs and employee cohesion.

For George and Karen Fisher, the co-owners of Office Evolution in East Brunswick, the efficiency of the modern workplace was already a topic of interest in 2017. Long before the pandemic, they were interested in opening a work environment centered around flexibility.

“This business came to life in the summer 2017 when Karen attended a franchise presentation. The idea of owning a business had always been a desire, but finding the right business opportunity took some time,” George Fisher said.

“This franchise is very attractive to us primarily because of the growing demand for flexible and affordable workspace; the manageable schedule, the business-to-business model, and our desire to help entrepreneurs succeed and contribute to our community’s growth.”

On Aug. 1, the pair officially opened Office Evolution in East Brunswick on the 15th floor at 1 Tower Center Blvd.

According to a press release, Office Evolution is “the largest provider of locally owned and operated flexible workspaces across the nation” and has a “national network of 74 locally operated business centers in 25 states.”

With the location’s proximity to New York City and New Brunswick, the Fishers believe the opportunities for entrepreneurs and business owners are infinite. They explained that the modernized workspace offers an array of amenities intended to attract professionals from all industries.

“Our office center is a place where entrepreneurs feel at home, especially as they embark on the day-to-day challenges of owning a business. Many say entrepreneurship is a lonely endeavor,” George Fisher said. “The personal connections cultivated in our offices offer members opportunities to leverage a community of colleagues in a meaningful work environment, while remaining an independent business operator.

“CPAs, lawyers, financial planners, real estate/mortgage lenders, IT consultants and many more all utilize our office space. Our corporate set up provides remote workers a close to home option, without compromising the amenities they are used to.

“We strive to grow with our members, so our services range from a business address, coworking desk, private offices and 100-person conference rooms. All serving the needs of start-ups to corporate teams,” he said. The pair said the location is a “one stop shop” for businesses and entrepreneurs as it offers the services and functionality needed to thrive in today’s world. With the resurgence of in-person work, they believe their workspace will provide an affordable and flexible alternative for local businesses.

“Shared business centers like ours provide infinite flexibility. Local businesses don’t have to make any long-term financial commitments and can enjoy the freedom to re-size their space requirements at fairly short notice to accommodate changes in their business,” George Fisher said. “With inflation skyrocketing, cutting cost is top priority for businesses. Budget control is easy using a flexible workspace like ours as all costs are transparent and inclusive of all building: heating and lighting, reception, security, maintenance, redecoration, refurbishment, and cleaning charges.

“There is also a single monthly invoice for a fixed amount, so there’s no unexpected bills for heating and lighting, Wi-Fi, or office telephone, for the ultimate in budget control. In addition to controlling the day-to-day costs, businesses that take space in a business center sidestep all of the liabilities normally associated with traditional workspace acquisition methods,” he said.

As an entrepreneur’s daughter, Karen Fisher relayed how difficult the journey can be for business owners. Ultimately, she hopes to alleviate some of the struggles associated with entrepreneurship in East Brunswick.

“We love this area and although we aren’t residents of East Brunswick, we are very familiar with the neighborhood … Karen’s father was an entrepreneur, so she understands the difficulties entrepreneurs face and how lonely the road could be. This business of ours is her way of making that journey a smoother one by providing a place to work where everyone is invested in each other’s success,” George Fisher said.