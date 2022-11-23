HomeHopewell Valley NewsHopewell NewsHopewell Township man charged with murder after allegedly stabbing father to death

Hopewell Township man charged with murder after allegedly stabbing father to death

LEA KAHN, Staff Writer
By LEA KAHN, Staff Writer

A 54-year-old Hopewell Township man has been charged with murder and weapons offenses after allegedly stabbing his father to death, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office and the Hopewell Township Police Department.

The 82-year-old victim was found on the kitchen floor of his apartment on Denow Road by Hopewell Township police officers, who responded around 6:30 p.m. Nov. 22 on a report of a man having been stabbed, the prosecutor’s office said.

The victim suffered numerous stab wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, the prosecutor’s office said. Police notified the Mercer County Homicide Task Force to aid in the investigation.

Police determined that the man allegedly stabbed his father to death in the apartment they shared on Denow Road Nov. 21.

The man was taken into custody at the Hopewell Township Police Department Nov. 22. A motion has been filed to detain him, pending trial, according to the prosecutor’s office.

