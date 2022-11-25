HomeWindsor Hights HeraldEast Windsor police blotter

East Windsor police blotter

A 25-year-old Browns Mills man was charged with driving under the influence, careless driving and reckless driving after the car he was driving left the road and struck a water retention basin on Route 33 at 7:39 p.m. Nov. 22. He allegedly showed signs of impairment and was charged after failing field sobriety tests. He was processed and released.

A 54-year-old Hightstown man was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, careless driving and failure to maintain his lane after a police officer saw his car weaving on Chatham Court at 11:18 p.m. Nov. 19. He allegedly showed signs of impairment and was charged after failing field sobriety tests. He was processed and released.

A 39-year-old Trenton man was charged with shoplifting for allegedly leaving the TJ Maxx store on Princeton-Hightstown Road without paying for merchandise valued at $905.09 at 12:11 p.m. Nov. 17. He was processed and released.

A 24-year-old Trenton woman was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and hindering apprehension after she was stopped by police for having a broken headlight on Old Trenton Road at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 13. She allegedly gave police a false name and was allegedly found to have a set of metal knuckles in her possession. She was also charged with having a suspended driver’s license, having an unregistered and uninsured vehicle and maintenance of lamps. She was processed and released.

A 36-year-old East Windsor Township man was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, careless driving and failure to maintain lane after a police officer observed his car weaving on Route 133 at 11:41 p.m. Nov. 10. He allegedly showed signs of impairment and was charged after failing field sobriety tests. He was processed and released.

