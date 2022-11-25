Princeton police blotter

A 2020 Range Rover Velar, valued at $55,000, was reported stolen from the driveway of a Haslet Avenue home between 5 p.m. Nov. 20 and 7 a.m. Nov. 21. The Range Rover was later recovered in Allentown, Pa.

Someone pried open an exterior door at a Bayard Lane business in an attempt to break into the business. The attempted burglary was reported at 8:36 a.m. Nov. 19.

A 53-year-old Yardley, Pa. woman was charged with driving while intoxicated after she was observed allegedly failing to keep right on Lawrenceville Road at 11:15 p.m. Nov. 14. She was processed and released.

A 25-year-old Princeton woman was charged with driving while intoxicated after she was stopped on Nassau Street for allegedly driving without headlights at 2:25 a.m. Nov. 12. She was processed and released.

A woman reported the theft of her purse, containing credit cards, from her unlocked vehicle while it was parked at Marquand Park on Lovers Lane between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Nov. 12. Several fraudulent charges, totaling $1,009.88, were made on the victim’s credit cards.

A 50-year-old Camden man was apprehended on outstanding warrants totaling $800 from the Trenton and Camden municipal courts after police were sent to investigate a suspicious man standing outside a Red Oak Row home at 5:32 p.m. Nov. 7. He was processed and released.