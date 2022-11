MIDDLESEX COUNTY – The official results are in for the 2022 General Election. Below are the current results for elections in East Brunswick, Jamesburg, South River, and Spotswood.

Results are as of press time on Nov. 21.

EAST BRUNSWICK ELECTIONS – Township Council & Board of Education.

JAMESBURG ELECTIONS – Borough Council & Board of Education.

SOUTH RIVER ELECTIONS – Borough Council & Board of Education.

SPOTSWOOD ELECTIONS – Borough Council & Board of Education.