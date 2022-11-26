Driver suffers serious injuries in single motor vehicle crash in Hillsborough

The Hillsborough Township Police Department is investigating a serious single motor vehicle crash that left a driver with serious injuries, according to the Hillsborough Township Police Department.

Police responded to the Route 206 Bypass northbound between Service Road and Route 206 for a report of an overturned vehicle at approximately 8:49 a.m. on Nov. 25, police said.

Upon arrival, the driver was found to be trapped in the vehicle with serious injuries. The Hillsborough Township Fire Department (Stations 36 and 37) responded along with the Robert Wood Johnson Emergency Medical Services (RWJ EMS) and Paramedics to extricate the driver from the vehicle, police said.

A preliminary investigation determined the driver of the vehicle went off the roadway to the right (north bound shoulder) and up the embankment where it rolled over several times before coming to a rest under the Hamilton Road overpass, police said.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to Robert Wood Johnson Medical Center in

New Brunswick by RWJ EMS and Paramedics. The crash remains under investigation by the Hillsborough Township Police Department Traffic Bureau.

The following agencies responded to the scene: Hillsborough Township Police, Hillsborough Township Fire Department Stations 36 and 37, and the Robert Wood Johnson EMS and Paramedics.