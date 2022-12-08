League of Women Voters seeking support for ‘Dreamers’

On behalf of the members of the League of Women Voters of Monmouth County, we ask you to join us in urging Congress to enact a permanent legislative solution for “Dreamers” – undocumented immigrants who arrived in the United States as children.

Unless Congress acts, the long-term survival of the DACA program (Delayed Action for Childhood Arrivals) may eventually be determined by the U.S. Supreme Court. Congress can create a permanent status for the current DACA recipients and expand the program to younger undocumented American residents.

Only Congress can create a pathway to citizenship for any of these residents. The House of Representatives passed a Dream Act (HR-6) in March 2021.

Now it is critical that the Senate pass S-264 and get the bipartisan Dream Act across the finish line.

Allowing 600,000 DACA recipients to remain in limbo, or worse, to lose their status, is a preventable crisis. These are children brought to this country at a young age, who grew up in American communities and, in many cases, know no home other than the United States. They are Americans and deserve security and a path to citizenship.

Please contact U.S. Sen Robert Menendez and U.S. Sen. Cory Booker to urge them to encourage their colleagues in the U.S. Senate to enact a solution for the hundreds of thousands of DACA recipients and other “Dreamers” before it is too late.

Our democracy is stronger when all residents can build their lives and futures free from fear of sudden disruption.

Barbara Chaudhery

Evelyn C. Murphy, PhD

Sharon Steinhorn

Co-Presidents

League of Women Voters of Monmouth County

Shrewsbury