West Windsor police investigating incident of harassment and bias intimidation on the road

The West Windsor Police Department is searching for the driver of a Subaru Forester who allegedly “hurled expletives and a racial slur” and also spit at a woman in a reported case of harassment and bias intimidation on the Princeton-Hightstown Road Dec. 10.

The man was driving a blue or green Subaru Forester with a Christmas tree on the roof. He was described as a balding white man with a full beard, who appeared to be in his early to mid-40’s, police said. He was about 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighed about 250 pounds, according to police.

The incident, which was reported to police at 1 p.m., began while the victim was teaching her daughter how to drive. The mother and daughter – who was driving – had stopped for the traffic light at South Mill Road and Princeton-Hightstown Road. The daughter took slightly longer to accelerate through the intersection, police said.

The driver of the Subaru Forester that was directly behind the victim’s car began to honk the car’s horn, police said. He pulled into the righthand lane while the victim’s daughter remained in the left-hand lane. The driver allegedly displayed his middle finger at the victim and her daughter, and the victim responded in kind, police said.

When the two cars stopped side by side at the intersection of Princeton-Hightstown Road and Clarksville Road, the victim rolled down her car window and asked for the Subaru driver to be patient because her daughter is a new and inexperienced driver, police said.

The man’s response allegedly was a “string of expletives and the racial slur,” police said. He allegedly spit at the victim and drove off westbound on Princeton-Hightstown Road.

The Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office’s Bias Crimes Unit was notified of the incident.

Anyone who saw the incident or who may know the driver of the Subaru Forester is asked to call Detective Robles at 609-799-1222, the Anonymous Tipline at 609-799-0452 or to email Detective Robles at robles@westwindsorpolice.com.