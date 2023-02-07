Hillsborough police investigate attempted armed robbery outside residence

Police are looking for two unknown suspects after an early morning attempted armed robbery outside a Dover Court residence, according to Hillsborough Township Police.

The incident occurred at 5:50 a.m. Feb. 6. A resident exited his home to start his vehicle for work when he encountered two suspects burglarizing vehicles outside his residence, police said.

The suspects allegedly pointed handguns at the resident and requested that he empty his pockets. Both suspects then got into a dark blue Honda CRV, believed to be a stolen vehicle, and fled the area, according to police.

The Hillsborough Township Police Department is actively investigating the incident and is urging residents to contact police with any further information.

Residents are reminded to lock their vehicles and to not leave valuables in vehicles unattended. Residents are urged not to confront suspect(s) engaged in suspicious activity and to report all suspicious activity to the police department.