One more year of ‘woofs’ at Community Park South

Princeton Council approves a one-year extension for the Princeton Community Dog Park at Community Park South

Princeton Community Dog Park at Community Park South will remain open for one more year.

Princeton officials agreed to a one-year extension through a resolution at its April 24 meeting.

The temporary dog park, which was opened for a 90-day trial period in February, will be maintained “while Princeton Council continues to explore locations for a permanent dog park and also while the Council considers its options for possibly improving this and other portions of the park,” according to the resolution.

Princeton residents pushed for the creation of a dog park in town so they would not have to drive to dog parks in neighboring towns. There is a dog park at Rosedale Park in Hopewell Township and another dog park in South Brunswick Township.

The Princeton Community Dog Park is open from dawn to dusk, and comes with a few rules.

Puppies younger than four months and female dogs in heat are prohibited from the park. Dogs that are aggressive toward other dogs and people also are banned.

Dogs must be licensed through the town and the license must be displayed on the collar or harness. Dogs also must be up-to-date on rabies vaccinations.

The dog owner must pick up dog waste.

Chew toys are prohibited, but fetch toys and small treats are allowed. There is a maximum of three dogs per adult user. Dogs must not be left unattended in the dog park.