Iron Peak among partners to bring Top Threat Lacrosse Championship tournament to county

Some 8,000 people are expected in attendance for three-day tournament

A partnership among Iron Peak Sports & Events, Top Threat Tournaments and Somerset County has brought the three-day Top Threat Lacrosse Championship tournament to the county.

The Top Threat Championship tournament is taking place from July 7-9 showcasing 174 different teams from 17 different states across the country. The event will take place on fields in three locations throughout the county, including Iron Peak in Hillsborough, Mountain Park and Pingry School in Basking Ridge.

“Iron Peak was built to provide best-in-class facilities to athletes in New Jersey and throughout the country,” said Gregg Wilke, managing partner at Iron Peak, a venue for sports, events and family entertainment. “It only made sense to partner with a premier organization like Top Threat on this high-level event. We are excited about the opportunity this event will provide to showcase the county to athletes from across the country.”

Out of the 174 teams, 149 are coming from out of state, driving thousands of athletes and their families to businesses throughout the county including restaurants, hotels, and tourist attractions.

Somerset County is providing grant funding through the American Rescue Plan to enhance the tournament. The grant was made to increase tourism to Somerset County and to support local businesses that depend on visitors.

“Tourism in central New Jersey has not yet recovered since the pandemic, and youth sports are a growing driver of tourism,” said Somerset County Commissioner Director Shanel Y. Robinson. “By partnering with Iron Peak, we will help to bring added economic activity to the county and support the recovery of our retail businesses and hotels.”

Some 8,000 people are expected in attendance, including parents, club coaches and college coaches.

In addition to the tournament, there will be an additional showcase event for players looking to gain exposure to college coaches and develop their skills. On July 10, the Top Threat Sixes clinic and showcase will feature an hour-long clinic run by high-level Division I college coaches, followed by players competing in the fast-paced Olympic-style Sixes format developed by World Lacrosse.

“Top Threat Tournaments’ always works to find the best way to serve the girls’ lacrosse community,” said Blaire Cahana, director of marketing and event operations for Top Threat Tournaments. “One way we do that is by sourcing marquee facilities across the East Coast, like Iron Peak Sports & Events.

“We are excited to be hosting our largest event of the summer in Somerset County, a region that provides great family-friendly options for team bonding at local restaurants and shopping areas, and quality lodging at reasonable rates.”

Top Threat Tournaments, based in Harrison, Va., is not a stranger to the county. In June, Top Threat Tournaments teamed up with clubs around the tri-state area – 80 girls lacrosse teams – to participate in a fun, competitive, and rewarding weekend of lacrosse during Morgan’s Jam to fight the stigmatization of mental health of student athletes at the Pingry School in Basking Ridge.

Girls’ Lacrosse is one of the fastest growing sports in the U.S. and Iron Peak and Top Threat Tournaments are thrilled to be part of that growth. Iron Peak’s partnership with Triple Threat Girls Lacrosse enables talent from surrounding communities to be showcased at a first-class facility throughout the year.

For more information visit https://www.topthreattournaments.com/