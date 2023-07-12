School board candidate filing deadline is approaching

Two East Windsor seats and one Hightstown Borough seat will be on the November ballot

Time is running out for school board candidates to file nominating petitions to serve on the East Windsor Regional School District Board of Education.

The deadline to file a petition is July 31 at 4 p.m. It must be handed in to the Mercer County Clerk’s Office in Trenton.

At stake are the seats held by Jeanne Bourjolly, Brad Nicholson and Michael Weeks. Bourjolly and Nicholson represent East Windsor Township and Weeks represents Hightstown Borough on the school board.

Bourjolly and Weeks are seeking re-election to a three-year term on the nine-member school board. Nicholson could not be reached for comment.

The nominating petition must be signed by at least 10 registered voters who live in East Windsor Township or Hightstown Borough, depending on the seat being sought. Two of the nine seats are earmarked for Hightstown residents and seven are for East Windsor residents.

Candidates for school board must be at least 18 years old and be able to read and write. They must hold U.S. citizenship.

They must have lived in the school district for at least one year, and be registered to vote in the town that they seek to represent on the school board.

They may not have an interest in any contract with the school board, or hold a claim against it. They may not serve on the municipal governing body and may be disqualified from holding office because of conviction of certain crimes.

Nominating petitions and the school board packet are available through the Mercer County Clerk’s Office, under the “Elections – Election-Related Links” tab, at www.mercercounty.org.