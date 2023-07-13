Filing deadline approaches for Princeton school board election

Time is running out for school board candidates to file a nominating petition to serve on the Princeton Public Schools Board of Education.

The deadline to file a petition is July 31 at 4 p.m. It must be handed in to the Mercer County Clerk’s Office in Trenton.

The general election is Nov. 7.

At stake are the seats held by Beth Behrend, Jean Durbin and Michele Tuck-Ponder. The term is for three years.

Tuck-Ponder said she is running for another term. Behrend said she had not yet decided. Durbin could not be reached for comment.

Behrend serves on the school board’s Operations Committee, and co-chairs its Policy and Long-Term Planning committees. She is the alternate member on the Student Achievement Committee.

Durbin sits on the school board’s Personnel and Long-Term Planning committees. She co-chairs the Policy Committee. She is the alternate member on the Operations Committee.

Tuck-Ponder sits on the school board’s Policy and Long-Term Planning committees, and co-chairs the Student Achievement Committee.

The nominating petition must be signed by at least 10 registered voters who live in Princeton.

Candidates must be at least 18 years old and registered to vote in Princeton. They must be able to read and write, and hold U.S. citizenship.

They must have lived in the school district for at least one year.

They may not have an interest in any contract with the school board or hold a claim against it. They may not serve on the municipal governing body and may be disqualified from holding office because of conviction of certain crimes.

Nominating petitions and the school board packet are available through the Mercer County Clerk’s Office, under the “Elections – Election-Related Links” tab at www.mercercounty.org.