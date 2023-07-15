Bordentown teen gains hands-on STEM experience this summer

A self-described Lego expert and video connoisseur, rising high school freshman Patrick E. Maszczak is gaining hands-on robotics design and civil engineering skills through the National Youth Leadership Forum Explore STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) this summer.

Maszczak was nominated to attend the forum at the North Carolina State University

in Raleigh, N.C. by his eighth-grade science teacher, Christina Watson, at Bordentown Regional Middle School.

The forum is one of the Envision by WorldStrides family of programs that enable students to explore their interests and experience learning beyond the classroom, according to www.envisionexperience.com.

In addition to participating in a variety of clubs and organizations in middle school, Maszczak is an honor roll student and an avid reader. He has earned a brown belt in martial arts and enjoys teaching martial arts to toddlers at Weber’s Martial Arts in Bordentown.

For over 35 years, Envision by WorldStrides has empowered extraordinary students to become their best selves through programs that enable them to discover their passion, explore a career, and positively impact their world.

In 2018, Envision became part of the WorldStrides family. The largest provider of educational travel and experiences in the United States, WorldStrides works with over 50,000 educators each year to help more than 550,000 students see the world — and themselves — in new ways.