Hopewell Township Police blotter

A Montville man was arrested on an outstanding warrant for $500 from Fairfield Township Municipal Court after he was stopped by police while driving on Route 579 July 10. He was processed and released.

A shoplifter attempted to take $331.97 worth of health and beauty products from the Stop & Shop grocery store on Denow Road July 6. He fled on foot after he was approached by store security.

An East Amwell Township man was arrested on an outstanding warrant for $550 from the West Amwell Municipal Court, following a motor vehicle stop on Pennington Road July 3. He was processed and released.

A Philadelphia man was arrested on an outstanding warrant for $611 from Brooklawn, following a motor vehicle stop on Route 579 July 3. He was processed and released.

The mailbox at a Pennington-Titusville Road home was damaged overnight between July 1-2. The mailbox appeared to have been struck by a blunt object. Damage was estimated at $150.

A victim reported receiving a fraudulent check for payment of services he rendered June 27. The victim suffered a loss of $55,500.

A thief entered a storage unit at a Hamilton Avenue property and stole an assortment of items valued at $700 sometime between May 27 and June 24. The incident was reported June 28.