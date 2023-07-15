Montgomery Township Police blotter

A burning odor that was reported at the Mooyah Burgers restaurant on Route 206 July 9 was traced to an electrical panel that appeared to have caught fire overnight. The electrical panel was inoperable, causing the business to lose power. The building was checked for active fire and was found to be safe to re-enter.

A Hillsborough Township man was charged with driving while intoxicated following a motor vehicle stop on Route 206 July 8. Police determined that he had allegedly been drinking and he was tested for impairment. He was charged with driving while intoxicated and other motor vehicle violations. He was processed and released.

Designer handbags, jewelry and gems valued at a combined $3,960 were reported stolen from a Handler Court home between noon and 8:50 p.m. July 1. A rear sliding glass door was pried open to gain entry. The burglars ransacked a first-floor office and the master bedroom.

A 19-year-old Trenton man was charged with shoplifting for allegedly taking several items, valued at more than $200 from the CVS pharmacy on Route 206 in Belle Mead June 17. Store employees were able to provide police with the registration of the vehicle that he got into after he left the store. He was later arrested on an outstanding warrant in Atlantic City June 27.