The Lawrence Township Police Department welcomes five new police officers to its ranks

Five new police officers were ceremonially sworn into office by Mayor John Ryan at a recent Lawrence Township Council meeting.

The five new police officers include a former New York City Police Department police officer who transferred to the Lawrence Township Police Department.

Police Chief Christopher Longo said the police department has experienced a significant number of retirements in its ranks over the past year. Those retiring police officers took a tremendous amount of institutional knowledge with them, he said.

“We are trying to fill that void,” Longo said at a Township Council meeting in June. “We searched for the best police officers that we could. Today, we are lucky to have five of the best ones join the Lawrence Township Police Department.”

Longo introduced the five new police officers – Na’air Campbell, Harmodio Cruz, Kyle Mahler, Mark Mohammed and Brian Steigler. Campbell, Cruz, Mahler and Mohammed attended the Cape May County Police Academy.

Campbell grew up in Westampton and later moved to Mount Holly. He graduated from Rancocas Valley Regional High School in 2018. He earned a bachelor’s degree in criminology and accounting from Albright College.

“Na’air has already shown his commitment to the Lawrence Township community by attending almost every community event that the police department has sponsored since he was hired,” Longo said.

Longo said that when he asked each of the new officers to write something about themselves in preparation for the swearing-in ceremony, Campbell submitted his own mission statement.

“I want to share that with all of you to show the level of quality officers that we are hiring in Lawrence Township to serve our community,” Longo said.

In his mission statement, Campbell wrote that he wants to “protect the citizens and be a positive impact in the community. Be the best person that I can be each and every day for the Lawrence Township residents.”

Cruz was born in Queens, N.Y. and grew up in South Brunswick Township. He graduated from South Brunswick High School in 2017, where he was the captain of the track and field team.

Cruz earned a bachelor’s degree in homeland security with a minor in leadership from the State University of New York at Albany, Longo said.

Cruz received special recognition for his physical fitness ability at the Cape May County Police Academy, Longo said. He placed in the top three of his class for physical fitness.

Mahler grew up in South Brunswick Township and graduated from South Brunswick High School in 2011. He graduated from Rutgers University and earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and a minor in sociology.

While he was attending Rutgers, Mahler managed the Retro Fitness of Princeton gym. He has a passion for physical fitness and has been a certified personal trainer for more than 10 years, Longo said.

“Kyle’s passion for helping others with improving their health and reaching their physical fitness goals has provided him with a service foundation for obtaining his long-term career goal of becoming a police officer,” he said.

Mahler tied for third place with Cruz for physical fitness at the Cape May County Police Academy, Longo said.

Mohammed was born in Trinidad and Tobago and immigrated to the United States with his parents in 2005. He grew up in Bucks County, Pa., and graduated from Pennsbury High School in 2016.

Mohammed earned an associate’s degree in psychology from Bucks County Community College and a bachelor’s degree in psychology and criminal justice from Temple University.

He worked as a mental health technician in an acute behavioral hospital with adolescents with Autism spectrum disorder and other psychiatric conditions and trauma. He was promoted to a supervisory position.

Mohammed is excited to use his experience and to succeed in his lifelong career goal of being a police officer, Longo said.

“When I asked Mark for some personal information in preparation for the swearing-in ceremony, he stated that he was excited, humbled and honored to serve the Lawrence Township community with honor, dignity and integrity,” Longo said.

Steigler grew up in Monroe Township and graduated from Monroe Township High School in 2017. He earned a bachelor’s degree in criminology from the University of South Florida.

Steigler moved to New York City and was hired by the NYPD. He graduated from the NYPD police academy and was assigned to the 76th precinct in Brooklyn, N.Y.

He was hired by the Lawrence Township Police Department in August 2022 and attended the Mercer County Police Academy to gain New Jersey Police Training Commission certification.

Steigler completed his field training with the Lawrence Township Police Department and has been working as a fully trained police officer for several months, Longo said.

During a background check on Steigler, his NYPD supervisor said some of Steigler’s best attributes as a police office were intelligence, his positive demeanor and his ability to de-escalate volatile situations, Longo said.

“In reviewing some of Brian’s interactions with the community, I have been impressed at his ability to communicate with our residents and show genuine compassion and empathy,” Longo said.

Steigler represents the Lawrence Township Police Department as a true professional, Longo said.

“He has a very successful career ahead of him, and the Lawrence Township Police Department is happy to have him as part of its family,” he said.