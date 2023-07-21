Pennington Police blotter

Someone tossed an egg at a vehicle parked on East Welling Avenue June 25. There was no damage to the vehicle, but parts of an egg were found on the vehicle and on the ground.

An off-duty police officer reported that someone had broken into his vehicle and removed an evidence case and body armor while it was parked at his home on South Main Street June 23. The items that were removed from the vehicle were found on Hale Street and returned to the owner.

A West Welling Avenue resident reported that he found his car door open and believed someone had entered it. A neighbor who lives across the street was able to capture surveillance video that showed a man walking up the driveway at 3:34 a.m. June 23 and pulling on vehicle door handles. He was wearing a mask and gloves and could not be identified.

A West Franklin Avenue resident reported the theft of a license plate from their vehicle June 22. The license plate was later found to have been installed on another vehicle that had been used in several burglaries in other towns.

A North Main Street woman reported the theft of her vehicle June 20. She told police that her boyfriend had driven away in her vehicle with their child. The vehicle was returned by another person. The woman’s boyfriend was charged with theft, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

A vandal spray-painted over the “All are Welcome” and LGBTQ Pride flag that was attached to the sign on the front lawn of the Pennington United Methodist Church at 60 S. Main St. The incident was reported June 14.

A West Delaware Avenue resident reported the theft of a package that was delivered to his home June 13. When the victim went to retrieve the package, it was missing.

Someone stole a LGBTQ Pride flag from the front lawn of the Pennington Presbyterian Church at 13 S. Main St. The flag was valued at $300. The incident was reported June 13.

A swastika was spray-painted on the side of the former Pennington Borough Department of Public Works building on West Delaware Avenue in an incident of criminal mischief that was reported June 6. The graffiti was removed by the Department of Public Works.

A woman was charged with disorderly conduct June 6 after police responded to a report of someone sitting in the middle of the street in the area of North Main Street and Brookside Avenue. She told police she was protesting because of the large trucks that were transporting material through town. She was arrested after she allegedly refused to move out of the street.

An employee of a West Delaware Avenue business was scammed out of money by a man who pretended to be a Pennington police officer in an incident that was reported June 5. The fake officer contacted employees and said the business owner was under arrest for passing counterfeit bills at the bank. One of the employees attempted to help the business owner and withdrew money from their personal account and sent it to the scammer.