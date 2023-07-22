Hillsborough Township Police blotter

June 30 – A 41-year-old Hillsborough man was arrested and charged with

theft, obstruction and trespassing during an investigation into the stealing of railroad materials on Roycefield Road. He was processed and released.

June 29 – A 58-year-old Hillsborough man was arrested for DWI while on a

traffic stop on Amwell Road. He was processed and released.

June 29 – Several unlocked vehicles were entered in the area of Deer Path, Mill

Lane and Amwell Road. Residents are reminded to lock their vehicles and

remove any valuables.

June 25 – A 20-year-old Belle Mead man was arrested for DWI while on a

traffic stop on Cole Court. He was processed and released.

June 25 – A 38-year-old Belle Mead woman was arrested for DWI while

on a traffic stop on Kilmer Drive. She was processed and released.

June 24 – A 43-year-old Montgomery man was arrested for DWI during a motor vehicle crash investigation on Route 206. He was processed and released.

June 23 – Between June 14 and June 22 unknown suspects caused approximately

$5,000 worth of damage to the soccer fields at 556 South Woods Road.

A water pump and electrical panel was damaged, and a camera was stolen. The investigation is ongoing.

June 23 – Bottle King at 626 Route 206 reported two females entered the liquor store and

stole $319 worth of alcohol. It was reported that the suspects had stolen from the store in the past. The investigation is ongoing.

June 21 – A 41-year-old Hillsborough man was arrested for DWI while on a

traffic stop on Bloomingdale Drive. He was processed and released.

June 21 – A 40-year-old Kearny man was charged with tampering with

public documents while on a traffic on Rt. 206. It was found his vehicle

had a fraudulent temporary Texas registration. He was charged and

released.

June 19 – A 66-year-old Newark man was arrested for DWI while on a traffic

stop on Rt. 206. He was processed and released.

June 18 – A 46-year-old New Brunswick man was arrested for DWI while

on a traffic stop on Rt. 206. He was processed and released.

June 17 – A 33-year-old New Brunswick woman was arrested for DWI while

on a traffic stop on Triangle Road. She was processed and released.

June 15 – A 52-year-old Hillsborough man was arrested for DWI while on a

traffic stop on Rt. 206. He was processed and released.

June 13 – A 32-year-old Bernardsville man was arrested for driving while intoxicated (DWI) while on a traffic stop on Camplain Road. He was processed and released.

June 11 – A 69-year-old Skillman man was charged with hindering while

on a traffic stop on Willow Road after allegedly giving a fake name to an officer. He

was charged and released.

June 9 – The owner of Arkadiy’s Martial Arts at 170 Township Line Road reported

$100 worth of movable lettering was stolen from the sign in front of the

business. Investigation is ongoing.

June 5 – A resident of Capricorn Drive reported the theft of a bicycle they valued at $148.00. Investigation is ongoing.

June 3 – Two suspects entered the AT&T store at 649 Rt. 206 and walked out with two iPhones and other accessories. They allegedly used fake IDs to pull up other customer’s accounts. Investigation is ongoing.