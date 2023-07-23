Bordentown Township Police investigate car burglaries

The Bordentown Township Police Department is seeking assistance with the investigation of overnight unlocked car burglaries in the Bywater and Tree Street neighborhoods.

Residents are asked to check their home video surveillance systems for relevant footage between the hours of 12 a.m. and 5 a.m. July 15. Footage can be emailed to Ptl. Chase Potocny at CPotocny@bordentowntownshippd.org.

Police also remind everyone to lock their vehicles and remove any and all valuables from plain sight. Also never leave the vehicle’s key fob inside to reduce the risk of the vehicle being stolen.