Princeton Police blotter

A 35-year-old Willingboro man was arrested on an outstanding warrant for $1,000.03 from Robbinsville Municipal Court following a motor vehicle stop on Spring Street July 14. He was processed and released.

A victim reported July 14 that someone stole one of their business checks and forged it on two occasions. The total of the attempted transactions was $33,873.31. The victim contacted the bank to cancel the transactions and did not suffer any monetary loss.

A victim reported that someone forged and cashed several checks resulting in a loss of $3,939.58. The incident was reported July 14.

A bicycle and its lock valued at a combined $310 were reported stolen from a bicycle rack on North Harrison Street July 13.

A 33-year-old Princeton woman was charged with filing a false report July 10. She allegedly reported that she was involved in a car crash, but the investigation revealed that her statements were false. She was processed and released.

Someone shoplifted items valued at $125 from a store on Nassau Street. The theft was reported July 9.

A 66-year-old Lawrenceville man was charged with aggravated assault and theft July 8. While he was being placed under arrest, he allegedly spit at the arresting officers. He was also found to have an outstanding warrant for $1,500 from Moorestown Township Municipal Court. He was processed and released.

A Cuyler Road resident reported the theft of a robotic lawnmower, valued at $700, from in front of their home. The theft was reported July 5.