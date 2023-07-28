West Windsor police blotter

A Trenton woman was charged with shoplifting after she and a male companion filled two shopping carts full of merchandise and left the Burlington store without paying June 26. When they were confronted by store employees in the parking lot, the man tossed a pair of new shoes at them and fled. The woman was located at the bus stop and arrested on the shoplifting charge and on outstanding warrants from Hamilton Township and the City of Trenton. She was processed and released.

A Ewing Township woman was charged with shoplifting for allegedly failing to pay for merchandise worth $337.67 at Target on June 22. She allegedly went to the self-checkout lane, purchased a $10 gift card and left without paying for the merchandise. She was processed and released.

A Hamilton Township man was charged with shoplifting for allegedly concealing a Lego set in a bag and leaving Target without paying for it June 21. The Lego set was valued at $89.99. He was processed and released.

A Trenton man was charged with shoplifting and possession of anti-shoplifting device removal tools after he allegedly took a PlayStation video game from Best Buy without paying for it June 17. He was processed and released.

Two Trenton women and a woman from Bronx, N.Y., were charged with shoplifting for allegedly taking six pairs of sunglasses, valued at a combined $2,536, from the Sunglass Hut store June 17. A Princeton Marketfair mall security officer followed them into the parking lot and observed the two cars they entered. The women were identified during a follow-up investigation by police detectives.

A Hamilton Township man was charged with shoplifting for allegedly taking alcoholic beverages valued at $158.95 from Target without paying for them June 12. Police located him in the parking lot, still in possession of a shopping cart with the alcoholic beverages. He was processed and released.

A Bordentown woman was charged with shoplifting for allegedly taking a case of baby formula and children’s clothing worth $405.88 from Target on June 3. She allegedly concealed the items in a shopping bag and put it underneath her baby stroller and then left the store without paying for them. She was processed and released.