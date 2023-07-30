Hightstown man charged with shoplifting

A Hightstown man was charged with shoplifting at Wegmans June 20, according to the West Windsor Police Department.

The man allegedly filled a shopping cart full of merchandise valued at $788.42 and left the store without paying, police said. He was confronted in the parking lot by store security officers, who were able to get back all of the merchandise.

When the man was asked to provide identification, he allegedly told the security officers that he had to get his driver’s license from his car, police said. When he got to his car, he drove away. Security officers were able to take photographs of his license plate.

Police determined that he lived in Hightstown, and asked the Hightstown Police Department to detain him. A Hightstown police officer found him and turned him over to the custody of a West Windsor police officer.

The man was also found to have an outstanding warrant for his arrest from Hightstown.

He was processed at the West Windsor Police Department headquarters and released.