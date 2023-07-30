Lawrenceville man found with multiple outstanding warrants

A Lawrenceville man who led a police officer on a short foot chase was charged with resisting arrest and being a wanted fugitive June 19, according to the West Windsor Police Department.

Police were sent to the Extended Stay hotel on Route 1 to investigate fraudulent activity possibly linked to someone who was staying there, police said.

The Lawrenceville man was identified as a person of interest, police said. He was determined to be a wanted person out of Lawrence Township, and was found to have additional outstanding warrants for his arrest from Lawrence and East Windsor townships.

The man was not at the Extended Stay hotel at the time of the initial investigation, but police were notified when he returned. Officers had been sent to the hotel to look for him, police said.

Upon arrival, a police officer found the man attempting to get into the room where he had been staying, police said. When the officer told him that there were warrants for his arrest, he fled.

After a short foot chase, the police officer apprehended the man. He was processed at the West Windsor Police Department headquarters and sent to the Mercer County Correction Center.