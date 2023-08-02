Hopewell Borough man arrested for trespass and criminal sexual contact

HomeHopewell Valley NewsHopewell NewsHopewell Borough man arrested for trespass and criminal sexual contact

LEA KAHN, Staff Writer
A 22-year-old Hopewell Borough man was charged with trespassing and criminal sexual contact in back-to-back incidents July 29, according to the Hopewell Township Police Department.

The man, who appeared to be intoxicated, allegedly entered a home on East Broad Street around 9:30 p.m., police said. He left after the resident confronted him.

A short time later, police were called to a Columbia Avenue home for a similar incident. The man allegedly approached the victim, who was on the front porch of the house, and made inappropriate contact and then fled, police said.

The investigation led police to the man, who was arrested and processed at the Hopewell Township Police Department headquarters. He was taken to the Mercer County Correctional Center.

