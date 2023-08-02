Planning Board seeks input on proposed Princeton Pike Office Park redevelopment

A public input session for the proposed redevelopment of a portion of the Princeton Pike Office Park at 3131 Princeton Pike is set for the Lawrence Township Planning Board’s Aug. 7 meeting.

The meeting starts at 7 p.m. It will be held in the Lower Level Conference Room at the municipal building.

The Princeton Pike Office Park consists of 275,000 square feet of office space in six buildings. The office park was built in 1970.

One of the six office buildings is vacant. The other buildings are partially occupied.

The proposed development presented by Reynolds Asset Management calls for demolishing three of the six office buildings. A two-story mixed-use building would be built along the Princeton Pike frontage. It would include retail uses on the first floor and rental apartments on the second floor.

Proposed are 28 one- and two-bedroom apartments on the second floor. The one-bedroom apartments would be 810 square feet and the two-bedroom apartments would range from 1,030 square feet to 1,150 square feet.

A three-story apartment building would be built at the rear of the two-story building. It would contain 176 rental apartments, plus a clubhouse, a swimming pool and a fitness center.

The plan shows 75 one-bedroom apartments that would range in size from 825 square feet to 856 square feet. The 95 two-bedroom apartments would range from 998 square feet to 1,206 square feet. The six three-bedroom apartments would be 1,200 square feet.

Some 370 parking spaces are proposed, including 12 handicapped accessible spaces.

A formal application for the proposal has not been submitted to the Planning Board.

The Princeton Pike Office Park is in the O (Office) zoning district. Permitted uses include offices, medical clinics, professional offices, banks, public parks and recreation. Conservation, governmental uses and nursing homes are allowed.

The area that is proposed to be redeveloped would be rezoned to permit residential and retail uses.

The potential redevelopment of the Princeton Pike Office Park grew out of a developer’s proposal to create a mixed-use development. A presentation was made to the Township Council in November 2022.

Earlier this year, the Lawrence Township Council designated the office park as a non-condemnation area in need of redevelopment. This cleared the way for its potential redevelopment.

The Township Council had asked the Planning Board in December 2022 to investigate the property and to determine whether it should be designated as a non-condemnation area in need of redevelopment.

The Planning Board conducted a study and recommended designating it as a non-condemnation area in need of redevelopment in March 2023. The recommendation was sent to the Township Council, which approved the designation.