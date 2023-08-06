Bordentown police departments enter sweet partnership to promote bike helmet safety

Bordentown Township and Bordentown City Police Departments have partnered with local ice cream shops to promote bike helmet safety for children. Officers will issue free ice cream “tickets” to children who demonstrate safe riding habits by wearing their helmets while on bicycles, scooters, and skateboards.

The tickets can be redeemed at the Bordentown Creamery located in Bordentown Township, and The Candy Jar by 1892, located in Bordentown City. The program will run until the end of the summer and both Bordentown Township Chief Brian Pesce and Bordentown City Chief Shaun Lafferty hope that it will encourage children to wear helmets while riding their bikes to prevent traumatic brain injuries. This program is also a great way for local youth to interact with the police in a positive way.

In New Jersey, anyone under the age of 17 is required to wear a helmet when cycling, roller-skating, or skateboarding. Injuries can happen anywhere, including parks, bike paths and driveways – so anyone and everyone riding a bicycle should wear a helmet, police said.

Every year, individuals are killed or seriously injured while riding bicycles. According to the New Jersey Division of Highway Traffic Safety, serious head injuries are the most common cause of death among bicyclists. This can be easily prevented by wearing a helmet.

Vacation Security Checks

The Bordentown Township Police Department can perform security checks on homes while residents are on vacation.

The request may only be completed by an adult resident/property owner. Submission of a form is considered a formal request for the Bordentown Township Police to periodically check the exterior of one’s residence.

The form can be found on the township website at www.bordentowntownship.com and dropped off at the police station or email Police Clerk Nicole Bencivengo at NBencivengo@bordentowntownshippd.org.