Hillsborough residents can ‘save Christmas’ in tree contest

The Grinch cut down the township’s Christmas tree in an attempt to ‘steal Christmas’

Is it too early to talk about Christmas?

Well, unfortunately The Grinch stole the Hillsborough Township Christmas Tree and Hillsborough’s annual tree lighting is in jeopardy, according to township officials.

“Thanks to the quick thinking of a resident with a video camera, the entire incident was captured on film, and Hillsborough police responded quickly to apprehend the Grinch,” Mayor Shawn Lipani said at the July 18 Township Committee meeting.

The footage – in a less than two-minute clip – shows the Grinch plotting and going in for the cut with an electric chain saw. Police – lights and sirens blaring – arrived minutes later stating, “Step away from the Christmas tree.”

But it was to no avail. “Unfortunately, it was not in time to save the Township Christmas tree.”

“You’re not stealing Christmas this time,” stated the police officer as he was handcuffing the Grinch.

“I only had to do it once … I’m tired of this ugly tree,” the Grinch gasped.

The Hillsborough Township tree lighting is a favorite community tradition. Residents

participate in fun activities, enjoy refreshments, visit with Santa, and, of course, watch

the lighted Christmas tree come to life. None of these things apparently make the Grinch happy, officials said.

That’s where public assistance comes in. The Recreation Department needs help to find a tree in time to save Christmas. They are currently holding a contest to help them find a replacement tree. All individual homeowners who have a tree on their property that matches the requirements are invited to enter.

“We are currently looking for a replacement tree,” stated Robert Wagner, director of

Parks and Recreation and Social Services. “Similar to the hunt for the annual Rockefeller

Center tree, but on a smaller scale, we will also have our own news crew covering the

harvesting, loading, and delivery of the Hillsborough tree.”

Trees should be approximately 25 to 35 feet high, preferably a Norway or Blue spruce. In addition to local fame, the winning family will receive the following VIP perks, guaranteed to make the Grinch very unhappy:

● VIP access to the Santa line at the 2023 Christmas Tree Lighting,

● Recognition by Mayor Lipani at the 2023 Christmas Tree Lighting,

● A plaque will be placed on the new tree with the winning family’s name,

● A proclamation will be presented to the winning family at a future Township

Committee meeting, and a

● Free Parking Pass for the 2024 Family Fun Day/Fireworks.

Additionally, the site where the tree is harvested will be backfilled with soil and seeded.

Interested families can complete a form that can be found on the Hillsborough Township website, in the Mayor’s eNews, and on the Township’s social media channels.

“The Grinch may have stolen our Christmas tree,” Lipani said, “but he didn’t steal our Christmas or our community spirit.”

In addition to having the winning tree highlight township’s holiday festivities, the winning family will, hopefully, help the Grinch’s heart to grow three sizes as he sees the Hillsborough community gathered around a brand new tree in celebration of the holiday season.

Visit the township website for more information https://www.hillsborough-nj.org/ or contact the Parks & Recreation Department at (908) 369-4832 or email recreation@hillsborough-nj.org. Entries will be accepted through Sept. 1.