Pilot escapes injury when plane crashes into tree near Princeton Airport

LEA KAHN, Staff Writer
By LEA KAHN, Staff Writer
PHOTO COURTESY OF THE MONTGOMERY TOWNSHIP POLICE DEPARTMENT

The pilot of a single-engine Cessna airplane escaped injury after the plane crashed into a tree as he was attempting to land at the Princeton Airport on Route 206 on Aug. 9, according to the Montgomery Township Police Department.

The pilot was trying to land when a gust of wind blew the airplane off course shortly before 9 a.m., police said. As he was trying to gain altitude, the plane struck a tree on the south side of Airpark Road.

When police arrived, they found the plane disabled on the ground on Airpark Road, near the entrance to the Princeton Airport.

The Montgomery Township Police Department, the Montgomery EMS (emergency medical services), Montgomery Volunteer Fire Co. No. 2 and the Rocky Hill Fire Department responded to the scene.

The plane crash is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration.

