Lawrence Township man shot and killed at home

A 36-year-old Lawrence Township man died after he was shot in the back at his home on Mendrey Court Aug. 11, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office and the Lawrence Township Police Department.

Police were called to the home on Mendrey Court in the Lawrence Square Village development around 12:30 a.m., after receiving a 911 call that someone had been shot at the home, said Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri and Police Chief Christopher Longo.

Police officers discovered Anthony Irizarry in the living room, suffering from a gunshot wound to the back. He was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton, where he was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.

The shooting is under investigation by the Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Lawrence Township Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to call Mercer County Homicide Task Force Detective Chris Pullen at 609-989-6406 or OIC William Jett at 609-331-5010. Information or tips can be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.