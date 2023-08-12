Hopewell Township Police blotter

Someone took the mail from inside a mailbox at a Poor Farm Road property Aug. 2. The mail was dumped in hedges on the north end of Poor Farm Road. Three pieces of mail were found to have been opened. It is unknown how many pieces of mail may have been stolen.

A Honda generator and a Honda all-terrain-vehicle were reported stolen from an unlocked barn at a Harbourton-Rocktown Road home. The theft occurred between July 26 and Aug. 2.

The copper roof was stolen from a building at the Harbourton Cemetery between July 28 and Aug. 1. The copper roof was valued at $6,000.

An East Prospect Street resident reported the theft of their Alexa device from the front porch of their home sometime between July 31 and Aug. 1. The device was valued at $50.

The attendant at the Gulf gas station on Route 31 North reported the theft of $30 worth of gasoline July 29. The driver of a Chevrolet Equinox asked for $30 of gasoline to be paid in cash. Once the gasoline was dispensed, the driver left without paying for it.

A victim reported fraudulent transactions on their Discover credit card made July 2 and July 28 at a Target store in New York State. The transactions were canceled and the victim did not suffer monetary loss.

A victim reported July 28 that someone withdrew $49,000 from their checking account. Two unsuccessful attempts were made to withdraw $100,000 and $150,000. The money was returned to the victim’s account.