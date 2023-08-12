HomePrinceton PacketTrenton man faces trespass and weapons charges in Princeton

Trenton man faces trespass and weapons charges in Princeton

LEA KAHN, Staff Writer
By LEA KAHN, Staff Writer

A 35-year-old Trenton man was charged with criminal trespass, unlawful possession of a weapon and hindering apprehension after he was discovered allegedly entering hotel rooms at the Nassau Inn July 21, according to the Princeton Police Department.

He was additionally charged with hindering apprehension for allegedly providing a false name to police and with unlawful possession of a weapon after police discovered he had a knife in his possession. The knife was found while he was being searched following his arrest, police said.

The man was also found to have an outstanding warrant for $2,500 from the Princeton Municipal Court.

He was processed and released.

