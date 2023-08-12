Pennsauken man charged with criminal mischief for knocking over display case

A Pennsauken man was charged with criminal mischief after he allegedly pushed over a sunglass display case at the Lukoil gas station on the Pennington Circle July 26, according to the Hopewell Township Police Department.

The man came into the store and allegedly disputed the purchase of an electronic cigarette, police said. He claimed it did not work and demanded a refund.

After receiving the refund, he allegedly pushed over the sunglass display case, causing an estimated $1,418 worth of damage to the display case and its contents, police said.

The man was identified and charged with criminal mischief. The matter will be heard in Mercer County Superior Court.